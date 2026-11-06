📢 Nov 7: Transform Your Habitat gardening workshop for adults

📅 Learn sustainable gardening with Backyard Habitat program

Want your yard to be better for birds, bees, and your family? Come to Transform Your Habitat on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM in Cornelius, OR.

Staff from the Backyard Habitat Certification Program (BHCP) will share simple ways to:

Tackle priority weeds

Add native plants

Reduce pesticides

Support wildlife

Improve stormwater management in your yard

You’ll also learn how to sign up for:

An expert site visit

A personalized report for your yard

for your yard Nursery discounts

Extra gardening resources

This program is for adults and is great if you want a more eco‑friendly yard without guessing what to do next.