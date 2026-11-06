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Cornelius

📢 Nov 7: Transform Your Habitat gardening workshop for adults

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0JBd_1GoIYGEY00

📅 Learn sustainable gardening with Backyard Habitat program

Want your yard to be better for birds, bees, and your family? Come to Transform Your Habitat on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM in Cornelius, OR.

Staff from the Backyard Habitat Certification Program (BHCP) will share simple ways to:

  • Tackle priority weeds
  • Add native plants
  • Reduce pesticides
  • Support wildlife
  • Improve stormwater management in your yard

You’ll also learn how to sign up for:

  • An expert site visit
  • A personalized report for your yard
  • Nursery discounts
  • Extra gardening resources

This program is for adults and is great if you want a more eco‑friendly yard without guessing what to do next.

More Info: Calendar • Transform Your Habitat

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