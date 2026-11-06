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Cornelius
📢 Nov 7: Transform Your Habitat gardening workshop for adults
7 days ago
📅 Learn sustainable gardening with Backyard Habitat program
Want your yard to be better for birds, bees, and your family? Come to Transform Your Habitat on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM in Cornelius, OR.
Staff from the Backyard Habitat Certification Program (BHCP) will share simple ways to:
- Tackle priority weeds
- Add native plants
- Reduce pesticides
- Support wildlife
- Improve stormwater management in your yard
You’ll also learn how to sign up for:
- An expert site visit
- A personalized report for your yard
- Nursery discounts
- Extra gardening resources
This program is for adults and is great if you want a more eco‑friendly yard without guessing what to do next.
More Info: Calendar • Transform Your Habitat
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