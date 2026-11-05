🏥 Cornelius, NC RN L&D Jobs – Multiple Night Shift Openings

Cornelius is growing fast, and so is the need for strong nurses. If you like night shifts and maternity care, Lake Norman has some solid options right now.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Cornelius, NC – Atrium Health Lake Norman, Maternity

Type: Part-time , nights (3 twelve-hour night shifts per 6-week schedule)

, nights (3 twelve-hour night shifts per 6-week schedule) Salary: $38.20 – $57.30/hour (benefits not eligible)

Great if you want to keep your L&D skills sharp without a full-time schedule. You’ll work in a family-centered maternity unit with advanced tech and a strong team focus on evidence-based care.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Cornelius, NC – Atrium Health Lake Norman, Maternity

Type: Full-time , nights (36 hours/week)

, nights (36 hours/week) Salary: $38.20 – $57.30/hour

Benefits: Yes – PTO, health, dental, vision, disability, retirement match, parental leave, education assistance (per listing)

Ideal if you want a stable night-shift role with full benefits. You’ll handle labor, delivery, and postpartum care while joining a large, well-known health system with room to grow.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Cornelius, NC – Atrium Health Lake Norman, Maternity

Type: Full-time , nights (3x12s/week) with weekend, holiday, and call rotation

, nights (3x12s/week) with Salary: $38.20 – $57.30/hour

Benefits: Yes – same Advocate Health Total Rewards suite as above

Good fit if you’re comfortable with a classic hospital schedule that includes weekends/holidays. You’ll work across labor, delivery, and postpartum with a collaborative, multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.