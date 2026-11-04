🏥 Cornelius, NC Healthcare Hiring: Multiple RN & Patient Rep Roles

Cornelius healthcare is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both clinical and front-desk talent. If you like helping patients and want steady, meaningful work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health (Atrium Health Lake Norman)

Advocate Aurora Health (Atrium Health Lake Norman) Location: Cornelius, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a family-centered maternity unit providing labor, delivery, and postpartum care with advanced technology and a strong team approach. Ideal if you have 1+ year of clinical RN experience, a compact or NC RN license, BLS, and want to grow your skills in maternal–fetal health and newborn care.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Cornelius, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the role above, this RN spot is focused on maternity and labor & delivery with a fast-paced environment and strong emphasis on patient safety, teamwork, and evidence-based practice. Great fit if you enjoy bedside care, critical thinking, and supporting families through birth.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Cornelius, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role where you check in patients, verify insurance, collect co-pays, and create medical records. Good entry point into healthcare if you have a high school diploma, strong customer service skills, and are comfortable with computers and a busy lobby.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Cornelius, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the role above but in a hospital setting, with heavy patient contact and work in a high-profile, fast-paced area. Great if you want full-time hours, like solving problems on the fly, and want to learn the ins and outs of hospital registration and insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the employer’s site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Cornelius tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.