Cornelia’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box and nonprofit stores both hiring. Good mix of full-time supervisor roles and a flexible part-time spot.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1403, Cornelia, GA

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time

Lead the entertainment/electronics area, help customers with tech, and keep displays stocked and sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for approved programs).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1403, Cornelia, GA

Pay: $16 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time

Run the Fresh area, keeping meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe all day. Full Walmart benefits, PTO, and paid education options make this a solid long-term retail leadership role.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of North Georgia

Location: Cornelia, GA

Pay: $14/hour

Type: Part-time

Front-of-store role where you greet guests, run the register, and keep the sales floor looking good—while supporting Goodwill’s mission to help local job seekers. Weekly pay, 25% employee discount, PTO, and access to free job-skills training.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.