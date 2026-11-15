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🐱 Sweet Corinth Cats Ready to Be Adopted Into Loving Homes
Corinth has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter would love to meet you.
S'mores
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
S'mores is a tiny orange boy with a big future ahead of him. As a young kitten, he’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine.
👉 Meet S'mores and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sundae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
Sundae is a tortoiseshell baby with a beautiful, mixed-color coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sushi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
Sushi is a striking black-and-white kitten. He’s still little, so he can adapt well to many types of homes and routines.
👉 Meet Sushi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Syrup
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
Syrup is a young tortoiseshell cat, a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very youthful. She’s a great choice if you want a cat who’s past the tiniest baby stage but still playful and fun.
👉 Meet Syrup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mixer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
Mixer is an adult tortoiseshell cat with a lovely patterned coat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and may be a bit calmer than kittens, making them a wonderful choice for many homes.
👉 Meet Mixer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Corinth, MS, please consider visiting Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (662) 872-0300 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.