Corinth has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

S'mores is a tiny orange boy with a big future ahead of him. As a young kitten, he’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine.

👉 Meet S'mores and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

Sundae is a tortoiseshell baby with a beautiful, mixed-color coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

Sushi is a striking black-and-white kitten. He’s still little, so he can adapt well to many types of homes and routines.

👉 Meet Sushi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

Syrup is a young tortoiseshell cat, a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very youthful. She’s a great choice if you want a cat who’s past the tiniest baby stage but still playful and fun.

👉 Meet Syrup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

Mixer is an adult tortoiseshell cat with a lovely patterned coat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and may be a bit calmer than kittens, making them a wonderful choice for many homes.

👉 Meet Mixer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Corinth, MS, please consider visiting Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (662) 872-0300 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.