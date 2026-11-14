undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful and Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Corinth, MS
Looking for a loyal friend in Corinth? These adoptable dogs are waiting at our local shelter for someone to love.
Little Man
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
Little Man is a handsome black-and-white young dog who’s still growing into his big-dog looks. As a large mixed breed, he’ll do best with a family ready for walks, playtime, and training. If you’ve been wanting an active buddy to share your days, he could be your guy.
👉 Meet Little Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fern
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
Fern is a sweet puppy with a soft tan-and-white coat. As a baby medium-size mix, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love. If you want to raise a dog from the start and help her learn about the world, Fern is a great match.
👉 Meet Fern and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mary Jane
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter
- Phone: (662) 872-0300
Mary Jane is a striking white-and-black large mixed breed. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine. If you’re looking for a more mature companion to share calm evenings and steady company, Mary Jane may be the one.
👉 Meet Mary Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Corinth, MS, please consider visiting Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (662) 872-0300 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.