Looking for a loyal friend in Corinth? These adoptable dogs are waiting at our local shelter for someone to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

Little Man is a handsome black-and-white young dog who’s still growing into his big-dog looks. As a large mixed breed, he’ll do best with a family ready for walks, playtime, and training. If you’ve been wanting an active buddy to share your days, he could be your guy.

👉 Meet Little Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

Fern is a sweet puppy with a soft tan-and-white coat. As a baby medium-size mix, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love. If you want to raise a dog from the start and help her learn about the world, Fern is a great match.

👉 Meet Fern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter

Phone: (662) 872-0300

Mary Jane is a striking white-and-black large mixed breed. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine. If you’re looking for a more mature companion to share calm evenings and steady company, Mary Jane may be the one.

👉 Meet Mary Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Corinth, MS, please consider visiting Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (662) 872-0300 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.