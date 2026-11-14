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🚧 Corinth, MS Construction Pros Needed – Multiple Journeyman Roles
Corinth’s commercial construction scene is busy right now, and skilled tradespeople are in demand. If you’ve got journeyman‑level experience, there are several solid full‑time roles with strong benefits.
Sheet Metal Journeyman
- Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence
- Location: Corinth, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with the mechanical team to fabricate, assemble, and install HVAC duct and sheet metal on commercial jobs. Good fit if you’re comfortable reading blueprints, leading helpers, and working from lifts, with access to 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
Pipe Welder
- Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence
- Location: Corinth, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role welding carbon and stainless pipe in multiple positions for commercial and industrial projects. You’ll cut, fit, weld, and test piping systems, and use methods like TIG, MIG, and stick, with company benefits including 401(k) match, medical, PTO, and more.
(Note: A similar Pipe Welder posting from S.M. Lawrence appears to describe the same role, so it’s listed once here.)
Plumbing Journeyman
- Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence
- Location: Corinth, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on commercial plumbing installs from underground to trim-out on large projects like healthcare, schools, and plants. Great if you have 1–3 years of commercial plumbing, can read blueprints, and want steady work plus 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.
Pipefitter Journeyman
- Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence
- Location: Corinth, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shop-based role prefabricating mechanical piping systems for commercial projects. You’ll read blueprints, cut and bend pipe, install hangers and valves, and run equipment like forklifts and overhead cranes, with the same full benefits package.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while projects are still ramping up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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