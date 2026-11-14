Corinth’s commercial construction scene is busy right now, and skilled tradespeople are in demand. If you’ve got journeyman‑level experience, there are several solid full‑time roles with strong benefits.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence

Comfort Systems USA / Location: Corinth, MS

Corinth, MS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with the mechanical team to fabricate, assemble, and install HVAC duct and sheet metal on commercial jobs. Good fit if you’re comfortable reading blueprints, leading helpers, and working from lifts, with access to 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence

Comfort Systems USA / Location: Corinth, MS

Corinth, MS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role welding carbon and stainless pipe in multiple positions for commercial and industrial projects. You’ll cut, fit, weld, and test piping systems, and use methods like TIG, MIG, and stick, with company benefits including 401(k) match, medical, PTO, and more.

(Note: A similar Pipe Welder posting from S.M. Lawrence appears to describe the same role, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence

Comfort Systems USA / Location: Corinth, MS

Corinth, MS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on commercial plumbing installs from underground to trim-out on large projects like healthcare, schools, and plants. Great if you have 1–3 years of commercial plumbing, can read blueprints, and want steady work plus 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA / S.M. Lawrence

Comfort Systems USA / Location: Corinth, MS

Corinth, MS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop-based role prefabricating mechanical piping systems for commercial projects. You’ll read blueprints, cut and bend pipe, install hangers and valves, and run equipment like forklifts and overhead cranes, with the same full benefits package.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while projects are still ramping up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.