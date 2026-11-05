🏥 Corinth, MS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible & Full-Time Roles

Healthcare hiring around Corinth, MS is steady right now, with options for both flexible side work and stable full-time practice. If you’re licensed and ready to serve a small community, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Corinth, MS (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / per-assessment

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

Travel to patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities to complete 60-minute adult/geriatric health assessments—no clinic politics, just focused one-on-one care. You set your own availability (days, evenings, weekends), get mileage reimbursement, CE support, and can later move into a full-time role if you want.

Employer: VSP Vision recruiting for Corinth Eye Clinic & Weeden Eye Clinic

VSP Vision recruiting for Location: Corinth & New Albany, MS

Type: Full-time (35–40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Full-scope medical optometry in a mission-driven private practice—25–30 patients per day, with tools like OCT, Optos, and YAG laser. You’ll handle everything from routine exams to diabetic eye care, glaucoma, dry eye, and post-op care, with medical insurance, PTO, malpractice coverage, CE, loan repayment, and partnership opportunity.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.