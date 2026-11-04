🏥 Corinth, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Corinth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with travel nurses, pharmacists, and lab pros all in demand. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Corinth, MS (acute care hospital, Level 3 trauma, 163 beds)

(acute care hospital, Level 3 trauma, 163 beds) Type: Travel / Contract (12 weeks) – listed as internship

– listed as internship Pay: $1,985–$2,151 per week

Schedule: Nights, 3–4×12-hour shifts (7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

Travel Med-Surg RN role with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and housing options or stipend. Great fit if you have 1+ year RN experience and an MS or compact license and want steady night shifts plus strong weekly pay.

Employer: Cardinal Health (at Magnolia Regional Health Center)

(at Magnolia Regional Health Center) Location: Corinth, MS

Type: PRN / As-needed (covers PTO, vacation, sick time; 24/7 facility)

(covers PTO, vacation, sick time; 24/7 facility) Pay: $50.10–$71.70 per hour

Application window: Anticipated close 12/10/2026

Hospital pharmacist role focused on clinical review, compounding (including sterile and chemo), and supporting safe medication use. Ideal if you’re a licensed MS pharmacist (or willing to get licensed), comfortable with inpatient work and flexible shifts.

Note: This same PRN pharmacist job is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s one position with two listings.

Employer: Magnolia Regional Health Center

Location: Corinth, MS – Clinic Operations

Type: Full-time

Lead role overseeing all clinic lab testing, quality control, CLIA compliance, and lab policies. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in medical technology and certification (or eligibility) in clinical laboratory science who enjoys both hands-on lab work and setting standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.