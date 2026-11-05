📅 Weekly Dungeons & Dragons at Cordes Lakes Library

Adventure is on the schedule every week at Cordes Lakes Public Library.

Teens and adults are invited to join a regular Dungeons & Dragons game — a tabletop role‑playing quest full of dungeons, dragons, and shared storytelling.

Who it’s for:

Teens ages 12–18

College-aged adults, adults, and older adults

It’s a recurring program, so you can come back week after week to keep the story going and connect with other local players.

Use the “Remind Me” or “Add To My Calendar” options on the event page to save it and get a reminder before game time.