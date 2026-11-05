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🍽️ Several Cordele Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Perks
Cordele’s food scene is busy right now, from highway stops to healthcare. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and keeping things running smoothly.
Deli Production Team Member – Pilot Flying J
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Cordele, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.33 – $15.18 per hour
Help keep the deli area stocked, clean, and running smooth at a busy travel center. This role comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discounts, low-cost health plans, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and more. You’ll be on your feet, working a flexible schedule, and can grow into other roles in the travel center.
Server – Cracker Barrel
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Cordele, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus 100% of your own tips (no tip sharing)
Classic sit-down restaurant server role with a focus on friendly, “country” hospitality. You get weekly pay (with same-day pay access), health insurance eligibility for part-time, vacation time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail. No serving experience needed—they train you.
Certified Dietary Manager – Full Time – Days – CRISP Regional Hospital
- Employer: CRISP Regional Hospital
- Location: Cordele, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Lead the food service team in the nursing home, making sure residents get safe, high-quality meals. You’ll manage staff schedules, budgets, food safety (HACCP), sanitation, and resident diet plans, and you must be a Certified Dietary Manager with a related food service education and 2+ years of management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has other openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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