The Crisp County High School JROTC held the annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11. JROTC Cougar Battalion Commander Makenzy Powell welcomed attendees.

Cordele Ward 3 Commissioner and Army veteran Georgia Singletary addressed the ceremony. He read a reflection by Marine Chaplain Father Dennis Edward O’Brien called The American Soldier. The quote credits soldiers for preserving the liberties those in other occupations take for granted.

Retired Colonel Alphonso Simmons, who spent over 26 years in the U.S. Army, was the keynote speaker. “Cordele is my hometown, and I just want to pour into you as much as possible.”

He summarized the National Defense Strategy, calling it the U.S.’s game plan for national security. Protecting the homeland and the Western Hemisphere is a key priority, along with sealing and monitoring borders. The Indo-Pacific was another area of defense concern, specifically deterring China. The Middle East was another region of concern Simmons highlighted for the JROTC students.

Simmons shared his own personal journey of self-improvement that led him to the military, starting with a police car ride at the young age of eight. He and his sister were caught picking fruit in a neighbor’s yard, who was concerned about young children who were off without their parents.

When his mother found out, she scolded both of them. Simmons said it had an impact on both of them, but more so on his sister. “She really straightened up-I didn’t.”

While he still struggled, he credited many positive influences in his life, from family to educators, who began to shape his character. “You might not think sometimes that students [are] listening, but they are listening.”

Simmons faced another turning point after spending a stint in a Youth Detention Center in Middle School. He decided that was not what he wanted for his life. He found a friend with a similar mindset, and they held each other accountable. “You can change the environment you are in, or you can allow the environment to change you.”

JROTC was another formative influence for Simmons. He appreciates how the program taught him about citizenship and leadership. “That’s the best thing that could have happened.”

While in class, Simmons often captured the attention of his classmates. “I would cut up and act up in class.”

Instead of frustrating his teachers, they saw his ability to influence others as an asset. He was made platoon leader in JROTC. “I had to stop acting up, that mean that the whole class stopped acting up, because everybody was following me.”

Simmons moved from the platoon leader through the ranks to cadet battalion commander his senior year.

He went into the United States Army as an Infantry Officer. He again found himself a platoon leader, now in the military, when the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers changed the nation.

Simmons served in the Third Brigade, 101st, the Rakkasans, and was deployed to Afghanistan as a rifle platoon leader. He fought in the mountains of Afghanistan and protected a forward operating base in Kandahar. “I was in charge of people’s life, and I had to take it seriously.”

He relied heavily on his platoon sergeant, and working as a team, they accomplished their missions. He gave training and teamwork as critical components. “If one person’s not carrying their weight, that means that somebody has to carry it.”

Simmons was promoted to captain and became a company commander in Germany. He eventually became in charge of supplies as a logistician, making sure everyone got their “beans and bullets.”

His last job in the Army was providing fuel to 431 bases across the Western Hemisphere. “You name it, whatever base you know of in the United States, my unit was responsible for making sure they had all of the fuel that they needed.”