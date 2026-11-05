More arrests announced in connection with Dooly mass shooting

Sheriff Craig Peavy, during a press conference on Nov. 5, announced that the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, has charged eight more in connection with the Oct. 4 Dooly mass shooting.

During the press conference, one media outlet asked how many automatic weapons were recovered. The press was told several automatic weapons were recovered, but they were not given a number. Press also questioned whether there were any other connections between the perpetrators other than gang violence. Press was told that gang-related violence was what they could disclose at the time, and that more arrests were possible.

The Cordele Dispatch asked if law enforcement could release the names or affiliations of the gangs involved, but was told law enforcement could not release that information at this time.

Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chris Hosey, praised the multiple law enforcement agencies that worked together to make the arrests. “These law enforcement officers have followed every lead available. They have conducted numerous interviews, executed multiple search warrants, and processed large amounts of evidence.”

The investigation is still active, and Hosey urged anyone with knowledge to call the tipline at 1-800-597-8477, or use the See Something Send Something mobile app.

The following people have been arrested:

Latravis Keonta Bentley, age 19, of Vienna, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Ty’Darrious Ty’Jai Dawson, age 19, of Cordele, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Devontre Jaquon Holton, age 23, of Cordele, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Demari Jaheem Nixon, age 23, of Cordele, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Kahdarious Kayvon Ray, age 17, of Vienna, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Keontae Towns, age 16, of Cordele, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Firearm Under the age of 21.

Holton and Nixon were booked into the Crisp County Jail. Dawson and Ray were booked into the Dooly County Jail. Bentley was booked into the Houston County Jail.

The following people are not in custody at this time and are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach or attempt to contact them. If you see these individuals or have information regarding their whereabouts, move to a safe location and call 911 immediately.

Brexton Esamuel Gaston, age 19, of Cordele, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Vanravious Rashad Williams, age 34, of Perry, GA, was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

At this time 10 people have been charged in connection with this incident.

A total of 44 people were injured in the shooting. Twenty-eight of the victims sustained gunshot wounds, including Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson and Macaleb Malik Jackson, who died as a result of their injuries. Sixteen of the victims sustained other injuries during the incident.