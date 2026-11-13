Corbin’s trucking and auto shops are busy right now, and a few solid driving and tech roles are open. If you like being on the road or working with vehicles, these are worth a look.

Employer: TransForce

TransForce Location: Corbin, KY (local routes, home daily)

(local routes, home daily) Type: Temp-to-hire, internship listing

Pay: $250–$293 per day, avg. $1,250–$1,500 weekly

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, 8–10 hour shifts, afternoon/evening dispatch

Monday–Saturday, 8–10 hour shifts, afternoon/evening dispatch Highlights: Local shuttle runs hauling no-touch automotive freight, drop & hook only, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and referral bonus. Great fit if you have 1+ year CDL A experience and want steady miles but still be home every day.

Employer: Bill Morgan Tire Co

Location: Corbin, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.00 per hour

Highlights: Hands-on role doing tire installs, repairs, and maintenance on cars, heavy equipment, tractors, forklifts, and trucks/trailers. No experience required (they’ll train), and they offer health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and EAP. Clean driver’s license needed; CDL is a big plus and you’ll earn extra for on-call time.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Corbin, KY (regional team routes)

(regional team routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Run regional team routes in late-model equipment, handling pre/post-trip inspections, ELD logs, and freight securement while staying DOT-compliant. Good match if you like working with a co-driver and want steady regional miles instead of local-only work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.