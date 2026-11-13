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Corbin
🚌 Corbin, KY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Corbin’s trucking and auto shops are busy right now, and a few solid driving and tech roles are open. If you like being on the road or working with vehicles, these are worth a look.
CDL A Shuttle Drivers – $250–$293 Per Day + Benefits
- Employer: TransForce
- Location: Corbin, KY (local routes, home daily)
- Type: Temp-to-hire, internship listing
- Pay: $250–$293 per day, avg. $1,250–$1,500 weekly
- Schedule: Monday–Saturday, 8–10 hour shifts, afternoon/evening dispatch
- Highlights: Local shuttle runs hauling no-touch automotive freight, drop & hook only, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and referral bonus. Great fit if you have 1+ year CDL A experience and want steady miles but still be home every day.
Tire Technician
- Employer: Bill Morgan Tire Co
- Location: Corbin, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$25.00 per hour
- Highlights: Hands-on role doing tire installs, repairs, and maintenance on cars, heavy equipment, tractors, forklifts, and trucks/trailers. No experience required (they’ll train), and they offer health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and EAP. Clean driver’s license needed; CDL is a big plus and you’ll earn extra for on-call time.
CDL A Regional Team Truck Driver
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Corbin, KY (regional team routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Run regional team routes in late-model equipment, handling pre/post-trip inspections, ELD logs, and freight securement while staying DOT-compliant. Good match if you like working with a co-driver and want steady regional miles instead of local-only work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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