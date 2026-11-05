🏥 Corbin, KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible Clinical Roles

Corbin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with more care moving into homes and community clinics. If you’re clinical and want steady work without leaving town, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Corbin, KY (in‑home visits)

(in‑home visits) Type: PRN / per‑diem

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on volume, per listing)

See adult and geriatric patients where they live, doing 1‑hour comprehensive health assessments instead of rushed office visits. You set your own schedule (days, evenings, weekends), get mileage reimbursement and 401(k), plus strong onboarding, a preceptor, and free CE — with the option to move into a full‑time role later.

Employer: Grace Health

Location: Corbin, KY

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Clinic‑based ultrasound role at a faith‑based FQHC serving underserved patients in southeastern Kentucky. You’ll perform a variety of diagnostic ultrasounds, use PACS, help train new staff, and be part of a team focused on population health and continuous quality improvement.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Corbin, KY

Type: PRN / part‑time

Pay: Not listed

PRN physician role covering primary care, urgent care, or occupational medicine in a clinic setting. You’ll manage your own panel, perform physicals (including DOT/CDL and sports), handle referrals, and take part in quality improvement and community events under a large regional health system.

Employer: Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Location: Corbin, KY (home‑based visits)

(home‑based visits) Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Home‑care role supporting patients on ventilators, oxygen, and other advanced respiratory equipment. You’ll do in‑home assessments, education, and equipment setup, with on‑call rotation, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO), and training from a national home‑health leader.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk with a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.