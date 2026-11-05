🛒 Corbin, KY Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Customer-Facing Roles

Corbin’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of store and merchandising work. If you like staying busy, being on your feet, and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: PL Marketing

PL Marketing Location: Corbin, KY (Kroger stores)

(Kroger stores) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up and refresh product displays in Kroger, follow plan-o-grams, move shelves, and keep aisles neat. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 70 lbs, like working mostly on your own, and have a smartphone and clean driving record.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Location: Corbin, KY

Type: Not listed (likely retail store hours)

Not listed (likely retail store hours) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you sort donations, hang clothes, stock shelves, and sometimes run the register. Great if you enjoy staying active, giving good customer service, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and keeping the store tidy inside and out.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and shifts are usually in the full posting. Share this with a friend who’s hunting too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.