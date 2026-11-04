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📅 Free live history program on Colonel Charles Young, Nov. 12

3 days ago
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📅 Live history program on Colonel Charles Young at the library

Come out for “History Comes to Life” at the Corbin Public Library on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Actor Michael Jones will give a live portrayal of Colonel Charles Young, a Kentucky-born pioneer who became the third African American graduate of West Point, the first African American superintendent of a national park, and the first African American military attaché, all while facing intense racism.

This is an engaging evening for all ages, and is especially great for history lovers and homeschool families.

  • Location: Corbin Public Library
  • Cost: FREE
  • Registration: No registration required

Presented by Kentucky Humanities and sponsored by the Friends of the Corbin Public Library.

More Info: History Comes to Life - Corbin Public Library

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