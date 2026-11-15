Coraopolis has some solid creative openings right now, especially if you like mixing design with sports or retail brands. Here are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Coraopolis, PA (corporate HQ)

(corporate HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns the fit and construction for a full apparel category (30–40 products a season) in athletic/outdoor/golf. You’ll run fit sessions, build tech packs, work with overseas vendors, and partner closely with design and product teams—great if you love the technical side of apparel and want to impact how gear actually fits athletes.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Coraopolis, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design hardgoods and equipment for major sports brands—from concept sketches and trend research to 3D data, CMF, and tech packs. You’ll support R&D, present to merchants, and help drive innovation on physical products. A portfolio and Industrial Design degree are must-haves.

Employer: Quad

Location: Greater Pittsburgh / Coraopolis, PA studio

studio Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shoot product photography for a major retail client—laydowns, pinups, and eComm/marketing images. You’ll handle lighting, styling support, and studio workflow, using tools like Canon, Broncolor, CaptureOne, and Adobe. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of studio or corporate photo experience and a strong portfolio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.