Coraopolis has a nice mix of sales and retail corporate roles right now, from phones-and-pipeline work to big-brand merchandising.

Here are a couple of strong options hiring in and around Coraopolis, PA:

Employer: Jani-King International, Inc.

Jani-King International, Inc. Location: Coraopolis / Pittsburgh, PA (regional office at 2000 Cliff Mine Road)

(regional office at 2000 Cliff Mine Road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour base + commission + performance bonuses + $500 sign-on bonus

High-volume outbound calling (100+ calls/day), qualifying leads, and setting appointments for the field sales team. Good fit if you like phone sales, clear goals, and earning more through commissions, with medical, dental, vision, PTO/holidays, and a $500 bonus after 30 days.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever link you prefer.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Coraopolis, PA (corporate)

(corporate) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Merchandising role helping build the golf apparel assortment for Golf Galaxy. You’ll partner with the Buyer on vendor negotiations, product selection, pricing, and in-season business moves, plus mentor junior team members. Best for someone with 3–5 years buying/assistant buying experience and a background in marketing, merchandising, or retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.