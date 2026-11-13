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Coraopolis
Free Mason Jar Soup Program at Library Nov. 18
7 days ago
The Coraopolis Memorial Library will hold a Mason Jar Series: Soup in a Jar – Pasta e Fagioli program with Ms. Liz on Wednesday, November 18 from 1:00–2:00 PM. Participants can make one jar for free, and extra jars will cost $5.00 each. Registration is required by November 16 by calling 412-264-3502 or by stopping in at the library.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Coraopolis Memorial Library
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