Coraopolis has some solid options right now if you like sales, digital tools, and working with big-name brands. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Coraopolis, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $15.53 – $29.04 per hour (plus potential bonus/commission and benefits per listing)

Sell ADP’s 401(k) retirement services over the phone using virtual tools. Set daily call and appointment goals, earn uncapped commissions, and enjoy a Monday–Friday schedule with no weekends and strong training.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Coraopolis, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the buying team by helping build merchandise assortments, writing POs, tracking category performance, and working with vendors and internal teams. Good fit if you like data, trends, and sports retail and want a path into merchandising.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Coraopolis, PA (on-site, Pittsburgh area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Corporate B2B digital sales role selling ADP payroll, HR, tax, and benefits solutions to businesses of all sizes. Expect structured sales goals, uncapped commission, no weekend work, and heavy use of digital tools instead of travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on experience levels and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.