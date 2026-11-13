Coraopolis has some solid part-time restaurant jobs right now, especially if you like flexible hours and working nights or weekends.

Employer: Arby's

Arby's Location: Coraopolis, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast-food role where you’ll take orders, prep food, and keep guests happy. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, advancement opportunities, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more (based on eligibility). Must be at least 16 and able to work in the U.S.

Employer: Hyeholde Restaurant

Location: Coraopolis, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $4.50 – $6.25 per hour

Support a classic local restaurant by running food, setting up stations, and helping servers and the kitchen. Great if you like a busy, team-focused dining room and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays on your feet for several hours.

Employer: Hyeholde Restaurant

Location: Coraopolis, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $7.25 per hour + cash tips and banquet fees

Evening valet role parking guest cars at a well-known local restaurant. You’ll need to be 21+, have a clean driving record, and be able to drive manual and automatic. Schedule is mostly Tues–Sat nights, with some Sundays and holidays, plus employee discount, flexible schedule, and free parking.

If something here fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.