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🛒 Coralville Retail Jobs: Multiple Store Roles Now Hiring
Coralville’s retail scene is busy, with mall traffic and pet lovers keeping stores hopping. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles if you like people, products, and a fast pace.
Sales Associate – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Coralville, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00/hour start rate
Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for. Good fit if you love animals, don’t mind being on your feet, and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.
Full-Time Assistant Manager – Hot Topic
- Employer: Hot Topic
- Location: Coralville, IA (mall store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with sales goals, hiring, and daily operations in a music and pop-culture focused shop. Great if you have 1–2 years of retail management, enjoy leading a team, and like a high-energy, trend-driven environment.
Store Manager – Hot Topic
- Employer: Hot Topic
- Location: Coralville, IA (mall store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the whole store: hit sales targets, build and coach the team, and handle operations like scheduling and loss prevention. Best for someone with retail management experience who wants full ownership of a busy, fandom-heavy store.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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