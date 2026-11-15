Coralville’s retail scene is busy, with mall traffic and pet lovers keeping stores hopping. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles if you like people, products, and a fast pace.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Coralville, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00/hour start rate

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for. Good fit if you love animals, don’t mind being on your feet, and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Hot Topic

Hot Topic Location: Coralville, IA (mall store)

(mall store) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with sales goals, hiring, and daily operations in a music and pop-culture focused shop. Great if you have 1–2 years of retail management, enjoy leading a team, and like a high-energy, trend-driven environment.

Employer: Hot Topic

Hot Topic Location: Coralville, IA (mall store)

(mall store) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole store: hit sales targets, build and coach the team, and handle operations like scheduling and loss prevention. Best for someone with retail management experience who wants full ownership of a busy, fandom-heavy store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.