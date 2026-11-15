Coralville’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and manufacturing. If you like keeping products moving and systems running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (an RTX company)

Collins Aerospace (an company) Location: Coralville, IA – Heartland Dr distribution center

– Heartland Dr distribution center Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $68,900 – $131,100/year

Support the Coralville Distribution Center by keeping storage systems running, fixing issues with maintenance and suppliers, and driving continuous improvement in warehouse and logistics processes. Great fit if you have a STEM bachelor’s + 2+ years’ experience, some warehouse/logistics background, and enjoy data tools and Lean projects.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (an RTX company)

Collins Aerospace (an company) Location: Coralville, IA – Heartland Dr process center

– Heartland Dr process center Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200/year

Plan and coordinate production for 1,400+ assemblies across 9 lines, watching daily output, WIP, and material availability while working closely with procurement and operations. Ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing, strong Excel/Office skills, and experience with production planning and ERP (SAP or similar).

Employer: Collins Aerospace (an RTX company)

Collins Aerospace (an company) Location: Coralville, IA – Heartland Dr distribution center

– Heartland Dr distribution center Type: Full-time, Onsite, 3rd Shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role doing inventory, computer work (SAP), and following detailed work instructions to keep parts moving. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 35 lbs, training on 1st shift for a few weeks, then moving to 3rd shift once you’re up to speed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.