Coralville has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, especially if you like tech or beauty products. Here are a few standout roles with clear pay and flexible hours.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc

BeMobile, Inc Location: Coralville, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed at least $20/hr for first 12 months, average $56,000+/year, top performers $100,000+/year, plus commission

If you’re into phones and gadgets and like talking with people, this role lets you earn strong commission while helping customers find the right wireless and tech solutions. Comes with full benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave) and lots of training and career growth.

Employer: L'Oréal / SalonCentric

Location: Coralville, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.60–$17.60 per hour

Great fit if you love hair and beauty products and want steady retail hours without late nights or most major holidays. You’ll help salon pros, ring up sales, keep the store looking sharp, and enjoy a strong employee discount plus ongoing product education.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for HP)

Location: Costco #1111, Coralville, IA 52241

Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 per hour + $25/month tech reimbursement

Perfect if you’re tech-savvy and want weekend hours only (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday). You’ll demo HP products in Costco, chat with shoppers, train store staff on HP, and get paid training plus next-day pay options.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.