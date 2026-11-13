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📅 Free community holiday meal & activities Dec 11 in Coralville
📅 Free holiday community meal & activities in Coralville
Join neighbors for a free Community Meal on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Coralville Recreation Center, 1506 8th St, Coralville, IA 52241.
Hosted by Coralville Parks and Recreation and the Coralville Community Food Pantry, this event offers a warm meal, good company, and plenty of cold‑weather cheer. Vegan and vegetarian options will be available.
Stay after dinner for holiday fun, including:
- Snow‑inspired crafts and games
- Photos with Snowdrop the snowman
- Glitter tattoos by the Miriam Girls' Club
The meal is free and open to everyone in the community. For more information, call 319-248-1750.
More Info: Calendar • Free Community Meal
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