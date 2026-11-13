📅 Free holiday community meal & activities in Coralville

Join neighbors for a free Community Meal on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Coralville Recreation Center, 1506 8th St, Coralville, IA 52241.

Hosted by Coralville Parks and Recreation and the Coralville Community Food Pantry, this event offers a warm meal, good company, and plenty of cold‑weather cheer. Vegan and vegetarian options will be available.

Stay after dinner for holiday fun, including:

Snow‑inspired crafts and games

Photos with Snowdrop the snowman

Glitter tattoos by the Miriam Girls' Club

The meal is free and open to everyone in the community. For more information, call 319-248-1750.