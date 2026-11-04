🛒 Coralville Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

Coralville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores growing their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Discount Tire

Discount Tire Location: Coralville, IA (Coralville Mall)

Type: Full-time, Assistant Store Manager

Pay: Weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Weekly pay (exact rate not listed) Why it’s appealing: Lead a small team, stay hands-on in the shop (no desk job), and help customers stay safe on the road. Sundays off, paid training, strong promotion path (all store managers are promoted from within), plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: Coralville, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour + performance-based bonuses

+ performance-based bonuses Why it’s appealing: Work mostly on your own, moving between properties, helping customers choose storage and supplies. Daytime hours (9:30am–6pm, weekends to 5pm), benefits at 20+ hours, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, PTO, and vendor discounts.

Employer: GNC

Location: Coralville, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly supervisory

Pay: Competitive hourly + individual sales incentives (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly + (exact rate not listed) Why it’s appealing: Fast track to running your own health & wellness store. You’ll learn hiring, coaching, sales, and store operations while earning bonuses, enjoying 30% off GNC products, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, Suite 1920, Coralville, IA

Type: Full-time, front-end supervisor

Pay: $14.25–$14.75/hour to start

to start Why it’s appealing: Lead the front of the store, coach cashiers, and keep lines moving while delivering friendly service. Flexible schedule with nights/weekends, strong benefits for eligible staff (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO), plus a store discount and growth opportunities in a Fortune 100 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.