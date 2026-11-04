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Coralville
🛒 Coralville Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now
2 days ago
Coralville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores growing their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.
Assistant Manager - Coralville Mall
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Coralville, IA (Coralville Mall)
- Type: Full-time, Assistant Store Manager
- Pay: Weekly pay (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s appealing: Lead a small team, stay hands-on in the shop (no desk job), and help customers stay safe on the road. Sundays off, paid training, strong promotion path (all store managers are promoted from within), plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.
Customer Service – Self Storage Manager
- Employer: Public Storage
- Location: Coralville, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour + performance-based bonuses
- Why it’s appealing: Work mostly on your own, moving between properties, helping customers choose storage and supplies. Daytime hours (9:30am–6pm, weekends to 5pm), benefits at 20+ hours, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, PTO, and vendor discounts.
Store Manager in Training
- Employer: GNC
- Location: Coralville, IA
- Type: Full-time, hourly supervisory
- Pay: Competitive hourly + individual sales incentives (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s appealing: Fast track to running your own health & wellness store. You’ll learn hiring, coaching, sales, and store operations while earning bonuses, enjoying 30% off GNC products, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid parental leave.
Retail Front End Supervisor – Full Time
- Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)
- Location: 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, Suite 1920, Coralville, IA
- Type: Full-time, front-end supervisor
- Pay: $14.25–$14.75/hour to start
- Why it’s appealing: Lead the front of the store, coach cashiers, and keep lines moving while delivering friendly service. Flexible schedule with nights/weekends, strong benefits for eligible staff (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO), plus a store discount and growth opportunities in a Fortune 100 company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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