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Coral Springs
🏥 Coral Springs healthcare jobs with multiple openings this week
2 days ago
Coral Springs healthcare hiring is steady right now, with options from entry-level to licensed clinical roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Physical Therapist – Acute Care (13-week contract)
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- Salary: $1,988 – $2,190 per week
- Type: Full-time, travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift
This is an acute care hospital PT contract with strong weekly pay and the chance to extend. Must have FL PT license, 1+ year experience, and BLS; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.
Monitor Technician – FT Nights (Telemetry/ECG)
- Employer: Broward Health Coral Springs
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- Salary: Not listed (includes $2,500 retention bonus)
- Type: Full-time, night shift (FTE 0.9)
Watch ECG monitors and CCTV, track rhythms, and alert nurses and physicians to changes. Requires High School Diploma/GED, tech/trade certification, and Arrhythmia course and/or EKG certification.
Clinical Research Assistant / Office Assistant
- Employer: South Florida Nephrology Research, LLC
- Location: Coral Springs, FL 33071 (in person)
- Salary: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Support kidney and internal medicine clinical trials with patient visits, phlebotomy, data entry, and regulatory tasks. Looking for 2+ years clinical experience (MA or research), bilingual English/Spanish preferred, and strong comfort with EDC systems and Microsoft Office.
Rehab Aide / Internship / Front Desk – PT School Hours
- Employer: Aspen Rehabilitation
- Location: Coral Springs, FL (in person)
- Salary: Unpaid internship (listed as $1/year)
- Type: Part-time
Non-paid PT aide/front desk internship ideal for pre-PT students needing observation or experience hours. You’ll help at the front desk and in the clinic, get mentoring, and can apply hours toward PT school requirements; Spanish is a plus.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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