Coral Springs healthcare hiring is steady right now, with options from entry-level to licensed clinical roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs, FL Salary: $1,988 – $2,190 per week

Type: Full-time, travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift

This is an acute care hospital PT contract with strong weekly pay and the chance to extend. Must have FL PT license, 1+ year experience, and BLS; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Broward Health Coral Springs

Location: Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs, FL Salary: Not listed (includes $2,500 retention bonus )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time, night shift (FTE 0.9)

Watch ECG monitors and CCTV, track rhythms, and alert nurses and physicians to changes. Requires High School Diploma/GED, tech/trade certification, and Arrhythmia course and/or EKG certification.

Employer: South Florida Nephrology Research, LLC

Location: Coral Springs, FL 33071 (in person)

Coral Springs, FL 33071 (in person) Salary: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Support kidney and internal medicine clinical trials with patient visits, phlebotomy, data entry, and regulatory tasks. Looking for 2+ years clinical experience (MA or research), bilingual English/Spanish preferred, and strong comfort with EDC systems and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Aspen Rehabilitation

Location: Coral Springs, FL (in person)

Coral Springs, FL (in person) Salary: Unpaid internship (listed as $1/year)

(listed as $1/year) Type: Part-time

Non-paid PT aide/front desk internship ideal for pre-PT students needing observation or experience hours. You’ll help at the front desk and in the clinic, get mentoring, and can apply hours toward PT school requirements; Spanish is a plus.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.