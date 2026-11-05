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Coral Springs
Coral Glades HS drop-off safety warning
7 days ago
The Coral Springs Police Traffic Unit is warning parents at Coral Glades High School not to stop in the middle of the road to drop off students during morning arrival, as this is illegal and unsafe. Parents are urged to leave earlier, enter the car line, and use only the school’s designated drop-off areas so students and drivers stay safe.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Coral Springs Police
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