Guidance on daily exercise for children

The CDC recommends that children and teens ages 6–17 get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day, which can include playing tag, riding bikes, dancing, sports, or using a playground. Fitwize 4 Kids — Coral Springs encourages parents to make movement fun and to ask children to imagine the world’s most exciting playground, then safely recreate one of their ideas for 10 minutes of active play at home or outside. For more information, call 954-363-2349.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fitwize 4 Kids Fitness Center