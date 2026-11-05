Fitwize 4 Kids promotes parent-child sports time

Fitwize 4 Kids Fitness Center in Coconut Creek is encouraging parents to support their children’s sports by practicing together at home, suggesting a simple 15-minute basketball session with 5 minutes each of dribbling, passing, and shooting. The center stresses that parents do not need to know every technique; showing interest, joining in, and making time to play are key ways to help kids grow in sports. Fitwize 4 Kids is located at 4641 N State Road 7 Unit 15B, Coconut Creek, FL 33073, and can be reached at 954-363-2349. More information: https://fitwize4kids.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fitwize 4 Kids Fitness Center