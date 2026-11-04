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💰 Coral Springs Finance Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $156K+
Coral Springs is busy right now for finance pros, especially in tax and collections. If you’ve got CPA, EA, or collections experience, there are some strong full-time roles here.
Tax Manager / Senior Tax Manager – CPA Required
- Employer: KB CPA Services, P.A. (via CGM / CGM WORKS Agency)
- Location: Coral Springs, FL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $143,000–$156,000 per year + potential performance bonus
Lead the tax department at a well-established CPA firm, work directly with firm leadership, and handle complex returns and tax planning for businesses and high-net-worth clients. Active CPA is required, and there’s up to $10,000 relocation assistance, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong long-term growth.
Senior Tax Accountant – Enrolled Agent or CPA
- Employer: KB CPA Services, P.A.
- Location: Coral Springs, FL (Hybrid / in-person)
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000 per year
Great fit if you like a mix of hands-on tax prep and review, client advisory work, and mentoring staff. You’ll work on a wide range of returns, multistate issues, and planning for business owners and high-income individuals, with relocation help, 401(k) + match, health insurance, PTO, and CPE support.
Collections Specialist
- Employer: Triton Recovery Group
- Location: Coral Springs, FL 33065 (Onsite only)
- Type: Full-Time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: From $45,000 per year + commission (DOE)
On-the-ground collections role with a commercial firm focused on merchant cash advance accounts. You’ll negotiate repayment plans, handle a high volume of calls, review contracts, and work with legal on defaulted receivables, with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays off, and 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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