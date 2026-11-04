💰 Coral Springs Finance Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $156K+

Coral Springs is busy right now for finance pros, especially in tax and collections. If you’ve got CPA, EA, or collections experience, there are some strong full-time roles here.

Employer: KB CPA Services, P.A. (via CGM / CGM WORKS Agency)

KB CPA Services, P.A. (via CGM / CGM WORKS Agency) Location: Coral Springs, FL (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-Time

Salary: $143,000–$156,000 per year + potential performance bonus

Lead the tax department at a well-established CPA firm, work directly with firm leadership, and handle complex returns and tax planning for businesses and high-net-worth clients. Active CPA is required, and there’s up to $10,000 relocation assistance, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong long-term growth.

Employer: KB CPA Services, P.A.

KB CPA Services, P.A. Location: Coral Springs, FL (Hybrid / in-person)

(Hybrid / in-person) Type: Full-Time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 per year

Great fit if you like a mix of hands-on tax prep and review, client advisory work, and mentoring staff. You’ll work on a wide range of returns, multistate issues, and planning for business owners and high-income individuals, with relocation help, 401(k) + match, health insurance, PTO, and CPE support.

Employer: Triton Recovery Group

Location: Coral Springs, FL 33065 (Onsite only)

(Onsite only) Type: Full-Time, Monday–Friday

Salary: From $45,000 per year + commission (DOE)

On-the-ground collections role with a commercial firm focused on merchant cash advance accounts. You’ll negotiate repayment plans, handle a high volume of calls, review contracts, and work with legal on defaulted receivables, with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays off, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.