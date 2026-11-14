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💰 Coral Gables Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $110K
Coral Gables has a nice mix of entry-level and experienced accounting roles right now. If you’re building your career or ready for a senior move, these local options are worth a look.
Restaurant Bookkeeper / Payroll Specialist – No Exp.
- Employer: CPA Miami
- Location: Coral Gables, FL (in person)
- Type: Other / Full-time (~42 hours/week)
- Pay: $26.35 – $31.73 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, paid training
Entry-level role where no prior bookkeeping or accounting experience is required. You’ll handle payroll, accounts payable/receivable, and reconciliations while learning tools like QuickBooks and building real-world accounting skills.
Tax Senior
- Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting client)
- Location: Coral Gables / Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75K – $110K base + bonus
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, paid holidays, life & disability insurance
Senior tax role for CPAs or near-CPAs with 2–3+ years in public accounting. You’ll review complex returns, lead tax projects, mentor staff, and have a clear path toward Tax Manager with partner exposure and flexible, modern work schedules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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