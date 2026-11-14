Coral Gables has a nice mix of entry-level and experienced accounting roles right now. If you’re building your career or ready for a senior move, these local options are worth a look.

Employer: CPA Miami

CPA Miami Location: Coral Gables, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Other / Full-time (~ 42 hours/week )

Other / Full-time (~ ) Pay: $26.35 – $31.73 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, paid training

Entry-level role where no prior bookkeeping or accounting experience is required. You’ll handle payroll, accounts payable/receivable, and reconciliations while learning tools like QuickBooks and building real-world accounting skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting client)

(public accounting client) Location: Coral Gables / Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75K – $110K base + bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, paid holidays, life & disability insurance

Senior tax role for CPAs or near-CPAs with 2–3+ years in public accounting. You’ll review complex returns, lead tax projects, mentor staff, and have a clear path toward Tax Manager with partner exposure and flexible, modern work schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.