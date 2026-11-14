Coral Gables is hot right now for engineers, with roles from entry level to senior leadership. If you’re in A/E and want impact work plus solid pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hut 8

Hut 8 Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end electrical design for mission-critical sites: utility interconnects, substations, switchgear, generators, UPS, and power distribution. You’ll be Engineer of Record, stay close to construction and commissioning, and push on cost and constructability without sacrificing safety.

Good fit if: You have an active PE, ~7+ years on data centers/industrial/mission-critical projects, and deep knowledge of NEC, NFPA 70E, IEEE, and tools like SKM/ETAP/EasyPower.

Employer: Hut 8

Hut 8 Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead civil and structural design from foundations and steel/concrete framing to site grading and drainage and equipment anchorage. You’ll be Engineer of Record, resolve field issues in real time, and directly influence how large, mission-critical campuses get built.

Good fit if: You hold an active PE, ~7+ years on data centers/industrial work, know ASCE 7, ACI 318, AISC, IBC, and use tools like ETABS/SAP2000/RISA plus Civil 3D or Revit.

Employer: Woolpert

Location: Coral Gables, FL (in-person or hybrid)

(in-person or hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $139,200 – $174,000 base pay

Lead HVAC and plumbing design on complex projects across commercial, healthcare, aviation, hospitality, and high-rise work. You’ll run projects, mentor staff, do load calculations, energy modeling (COMcheck, EnergyGauge), QA/QC, and coordinate multi-discipline design in Revit.

Good fit if: You’re a PE with 10+ years experience, at least 3+ years leading projects, and strong background in chilled/condenser water systems, BMS/controls, and sustainable/LEED-oriented design.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Coral Gables, FL (also hiring in Tampa, Orlando, Plantation)

(also hiring in Tampa, Orlando, Plantation) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $54,648 – $81,972 per year

Great starter role in water/wastewater: help with planning, design, and construction support for pipelines, treatment plants, and pumping facilities. Expect a mix of office design work and fieldwork (site visits, inspections, sampling, flow monitoring, asset inventories).

Good fit if: You have a Bachelor’s in Civil/Environmental or related, plus interest in water/wastewater treatment, AutoCAD/GIS, and field work; EIT and a driver’s license + car are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.