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🍽️ Coral Gables Food & Hotel Jobs – Multiple Campus & Hotel Roles
Coral Gables is busy right now with campus dining and hotel guests, which means steady work for folks in food service and hospitality.
Here are a few solid options hiring right in Coral Gables:
FOOD SERVICE UTILITY (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Open availability, Monday–Sunday, based on campus needs
Entry-level kitchen support role on campus: cleaning, dish room, moving supplies, and helping set up events. No experience required, free shift meals, and access to a full benefits package for full-time staff.
SENIOR COOK (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL
- Pay: $20.70/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Open availability, Monday–Sunday, based on campus needs
Lead cooking role preparing entrees and menu items and helping guide other food service staff. Great fit if you have prior culinary experience and want steady campus work with benefits and free shift meals.
Room Attendant
- Employer: Marriott – Hotel Colonnade
- Location: Coral Gables, FL
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
- Type: In-person (likely full or part-time; see posting)
Hotel housekeeping role keeping guest rooms and common areas clean and stocked. Comes with a big benefits list (health, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help) and room to grow inside the Marriott brand.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Coral Gables tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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