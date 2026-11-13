Coral Gables hotels are busy and hiring. If you like staying active, working with your hands, and keeping beautiful spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: Loews Hotels & Co

Loews Hotels & Co Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a AAA Four-Diamond hotel in The Plaza Coral Gables. You’ll keep public areas, hallways, restrooms, and linen closets clean and stocked, help room attendants, handle trash and glassware, and use cleaning chemicals safely. This role is very active (lots of walking, lifting, and bending) and comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, team meals, and hotel discounts for eligible team members.

Employer: Marriott – Hotel Colonnade

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour

Keep guest and public areas clean, safe, and ready for use. You’ll vacuum, mop, sanitize floors and hallways, move linens and supplies, handle trash, and respond to housekeeping requests. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, life insurance, and hotel discounts. Cleaning experience helps, but hotel experience is not required.

Employer: Loews Hotels & Co

Loews Hotels & Co Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the engineering and maintenance team at a four-diamond hotel. You’ll supervise daily repairs, manage preventive maintenance, inspect guest rooms, support HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and life safety systems, and help train and schedule staff. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of engineering leadership in hotels, can read blueprints, and like a hands-on role that keeps the property running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each hotel often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.