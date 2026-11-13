Coral Gables has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and clinical roles right now, from mental health to dermatology and therapy. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a new specialty, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Internship / Travel , 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

Internship / , assignment, , Pay: $2,384 per week

Travel PT role focused on therapy in a clinical setting, with steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week duration. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay and experience in a new market without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Neuronetics, Inc. / Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centers

Location: Coral Gables, FL (plus regional clinics)

(plus regional clinics) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts between 7am–7pm

, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts between Pay: $22–$24 per hour (based on experience)

Front-line mental health role delivering TMS and esketamine treatments in outpatient centers. Comes with specialized training, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and chances to travel between nearby clinics for extra experience.

Employer: Mayoral Dermatology

Location: Coral Gables, FL (in person)

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$35.00 per hour

Coordinate dermatology clinical trials, work directly with patients, and handle study documentation and regulatory tasks. Great for someone organized, bilingual English/Spanish, and interested in research and skin health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.