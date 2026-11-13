Coral Gables retail is busy right now—luxury shops and service brands are hiring and looking for people who like talking with customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Here are several solid customer service and retail roles hiring in Coral Gables, FL:

Employer: The Dorne Region

The Dorne Region Location: Coral Gables, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$95,000

You’ll call prospects, set up meetings, confirm details, and keep the calendar tight and accurate. No degree or prior experience needed—good phone skills, organization, and steady follow-through can earn you a strong income here.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.25–$23.10 per hour

Lead store operations for a major global retail brand—overseeing shipment, stock, backroom standards, and daily floor execution. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of retail experience and want to step into leadership while staying close to the customer.

Employer: Neiman Marcus

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$18.00 per hour (plus commission potential)

(plus commission potential) Help clients with luxury beauty products, build your own book of business, and use digital tools and social media to drive sales. Ideal if you love skincare/makeup, enjoy commission sales, and want growth options inside a well-known luxury retailer.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.