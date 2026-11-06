undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Coral Gables finance jobs with multiple mid‑career openings
Coral Gables is busy right now with solid finance and accounting roles, many tied to healthcare and banking. If you’ve got a few years of experience, there are some nice next‑step options here.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Doctors HealthCare Plans, Inc.
- Location: Coral Gables, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle day‑to‑day accounting, monthly commissions, balance sheet reconciliations, and support senior accountants in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Business, strong Excel, and like detailed ledger work with room to grow.
Tax Senior
- Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting client)
- Location: Coral Gables/Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75K–$110K base + bonus
Lead and review complex individual, corporate, partnership, and trust tax returns while mentoring junior staff. Great for someone with 2–3+ years public accounting, a CPA (or close to it), and who wants a clear path toward Tax Manager plus strong benefits and more balanced busy-season hours.
Portfolio Manager – Middle Market Corporate Banking
- Employer: Citizens
- Location: Coral Gables, FL
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 4 days in office, 1 remote)
- Salary: Not listed (pay discussed with recruiter)
Manage and underwrite C&I/CRE commercial loans, handle credit risk for a middle‑market portfolio, and work closely with relationship managers. Best for someone with 4+ years commercial underwriting/portfolio management and a bachelor’s degree who likes full‑cycle deal work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.