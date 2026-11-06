💰 Coral Gables finance jobs with multiple mid‑career openings

Coral Gables is busy right now with solid finance and accounting roles, many tied to healthcare and banking. If you’ve got a few years of experience, there are some nice next‑step options here.

Employer: Doctors HealthCare Plans, Inc.

Doctors HealthCare Plans, Inc. Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day‑to‑day accounting, monthly commissions, balance sheet reconciliations, and support senior accountants in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Business, strong Excel, and like detailed ledger work with room to grow.

Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting client)

(public accounting client) Location: Coral Gables/Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75K–$110K base + bonus

Lead and review complex individual, corporate, partnership, and trust tax returns while mentoring junior staff. Great for someone with 2–3+ years public accounting, a CPA (or close to it), and who wants a clear path toward Tax Manager plus strong benefits and more balanced busy-season hours.

Employer: Citizens

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 4 days in office, 1 remote )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed (pay discussed with recruiter)

Manage and underwrite C&I/CRE commercial loans, handle credit risk for a middle‑market portfolio, and work closely with relationship managers. Best for someone with 4+ years commercial underwriting/portfolio management and a bachelor’s degree who likes full‑cycle deal work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.