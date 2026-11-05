📣 Coral Gables Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Coral Gables has a busy sales and marketing scene right now, from tech-focused B2B roles to face-to-face event work. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: MSH

MSH Location: Coral Gables, FL (Hybrid / Field-Based across Miami)

(Hybrid / Field-Based across Miami) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $70,000+ plus performance-based commission

Field-based B2B role selling business internet, voice, networking, and managed IT solutions to commercial clients (offices, commercial buildings, boutique hotels). Great fit if you’re a bilingual (English/Spanish) sales hunter with 3–4+ years of outside sales and you like building your own territory and pipeline.

Employer: The Bizarre Agency

The Bizarre Agency Location: Coral Gables, FL (In person)

(In person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $600–$1,200 per week

On-site, face-to-face sales role at local events and promo spots, helping brands boost awareness and drive sign-ups or sales. Training is provided, so it’s a solid option if you’re outgoing, coachable, and want to grow your confidence and communication skills fast.

Employer: The Bizarre Agency

The Bizarre Agency Location: Coral Gables, FL (In person)

(In person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $600–$1,200 per week

Very similar to the Event Sales Rep role, but focused on being the friendly face of the brand at events—starting conversations, explaining products, and helping customers decide on the spot. No experience needed; you get full training plus health insurance and paid training.

Employer: Bradesco Bank

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Type: Internship (requires 5+ years mortgage banking experience )

(requires ) Pay: Not listed

Senior-level wholesale mortgage sales role marketing residential loan products to brokers, bankers, and commercial banks. You’ll be building and managing a book of approved brokers, so they’re looking for someone with strong mortgage background and bilingual English + Spanish or Portuguese skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.