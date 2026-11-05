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🍽️ Coral Gables Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles
Coral Gables is busy with shoppers and diners right now, which means more part-time shifts popping up in restaurants and cafes. If you want flexible hours and steady tips or hourly pay, these local openings are worth a look.
Pastry Cook (Bilingual Spanish/English)
- Employer: Not listed (young, growing pastry brand)
- Location: Coral Gables, FL (on-site in Miami area)
- Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount
Hands-on pastry role for someone with repostería/pastry experience who speaks Spanish (and some English). Good fit if you’re fast, organized, and want to grow with a small, up-and-coming brand.
Seasonal Food Runner – PT Hours
- Employer: Neiman Marcus / Saks Global
- Location: Coral Gables, FL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $11.98 – $13.63/hour
- Perks: Potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability insurance, employee discount (for eligible employees)
Support the dining room in a luxury retail setting—running food, clearing and resetting tables, and keeping service smooth. Great if you like a fast-paced, upscale environment and don’t mind being on your feet.
Seasonal Host – PT Hours
- Employer: Neiman Marcus / Saks Global
- Location: Coral Gables, FL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $18.07 – $22.60/hour
- Perks: Potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability insurance, employee discount (for eligible employees)
Front-of-house role greeting and seating guests, managing OpenTable reservations, and keeping the flow of the dining room on track. Ideal if you’re friendly, organized, and comfortable with phones and basic tech.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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