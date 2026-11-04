📣 Coral Gables Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Coral Gables is hot right now for sales and business development pros, especially if you bring bilingual skills and leadership experience. Here are several standout roles where you can grow income and influence.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Coral Gables, FL (Hybrid)

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000/year

Type: Full-time

This senior business development and market leader role drives major environmental remediation projects across Latin America, especially in Oil & Gas. You’ll lead strategy, proposals, and client relationships while managing multi-disciplinary teams; English/Spanish fluency and 8+ years’ experience are required.

Employer: City National Bank of Florida

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior sales and relationship role focused on international and business banking clients (generally under $10M in sales). You’ll own a portfolio, drive deposits and loans, handle credit and risk, and grow new business through referrals and cold outreach; bilingual Spanish/English and 8–10 years’ experience are required.

Employer: Well Done Mitigation LLC

Location: Coral Gables / Miami, FL (In person)

Salary / Earnings: $150,000 – $250,000/year with $200K+ earning potential (performance-based, ~ $3,500 per approved mitigation sale )

with (performance-based, ~ ) Type: Contract (1099 independent commercial partnership)

Entrepreneur-style role for a Spanish-speaking sales leader to build and run a home services sales organization in Miami. You’ll recruit and develop a team, tap into your network (roofing, solar, HVAC, real estate, etc.), and scale the market with no traditional salary cap.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.