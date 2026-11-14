Coquille’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with both local leadership roles and high‑pay travel contracts popping up. If you’re a nurse or allied health pro, there’s solid money and steady hours here right now.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Coquille, OR

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr day shifts , 13‑week contract

, , , Estimated pay: $2,895 per week

CT Tech travel role with a clear start date (12/24/2026), guaranteed hours, and a strong benefits package (weekly pay, 401k, medical/dental/vision, CE, license reimbursement, and more). Good fit if you want steady day shifts in a small‑town hospital while stacking travel pay.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Coquille, OR

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr shifts , 13‑week contract

, , , Estimated pay: $2,334 per week

Med‑Surg RN travel job at a small critical access hospital, working 9am–9pm as a resource RN with both ER and floor experience needed. Comes with day‑one benefits, housing options, travel reimbursement, and a recruiter team that handles the details so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Psychiatric Medical Care

Location: Coquille, OR

Type: Full‑time, salaried , Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (no call, no weekends)

, (no call, no weekends) Setting: Intensive Outpatient Therapy Program for older adults (65+)

Lead an established outpatient mental health program (opened in 2018) with about 4 direct reports, focusing on older adults in the community. Great fit if you’re an RN or LPN who likes leadership, steady weekday hours, and building relationships in a small, tight‑knit town.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and can often match you with similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.