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21 Cookies and Bars for Holiday Bake Sales
By Stephanie Manley,13 days ago
Bake sale season is almost here, and the best sellers are always the cookies and bars that look great, travel well and taste even better. This lineup includes old-fashioned favorites, easy bars and a few candy-style treats that will have your table sold out early.
Hello Dolly Bars
Layers of coconut, chocolate chips and nuts over a buttery crust make these gooey bars a bake sale must.
Get the Recipe: Hello Dolly Bars
Fudge Jumbles Cookie Bars
Rich, fudgy cookie bars cut easily into squares that stack up nicely in a bake sale box.
Get the Recipe: Fudge Jumbles Cookie Bars
Hershey's Brownies Recipe
Homemade chocolate brownies beat the boxed kind and wrap up easily for a bake sale table.
Get the Recipe: Hershey's Brownies Recipe
Homemade Twix Bars
Shortbread, caramel and chocolate layers recreate the candy bar favorite in a treat that sells itself.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Twix Bars
Crumbl Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookies
Thick, soft peanut butter cookies inspired by the famous bakery draw plenty of attention at any sale table.
Get the Recipe: Crumbl Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Chewy cookies topped with chocolate peanut butter cups are a sure-fire favorite with kids and adults alike.
Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Betty Crocker Stir N Drop Sugar Cookies
This old-school stir-and-drop sugar cookie needs no rolling or cutting, making big batches a breeze.
Get the Recipe: Betty Crocker Stir N Drop Sugar Cookies
Chewy Oatmeal Cookies
Soft, chewy oatmeal cookies are an old-fashioned classic that always disappears first.
Get the Recipe: Chewy Oatmeal Cookies
Crisco Chocolate Chip Cookies
Shortening gives these classic chocolate chip cookies a tender texture that holds up well for packaging.
Get the Recipe: Crisco Chocolate Chip Cookies
Date Pinwheel Cookies
Spirals of sweet date filling make these old-fashioned slice-and-bake cookies pretty enough for the holiday table.
Get the Recipe: Date Pinwheel Cookies
Frosted Pineapple Drop Cookies Recipe
Soft pineapple drop cookies with a sweet frosting are a nostalgic treat that stands out at the sale.
Get the Recipe: Frosted Pineapple Drop Cookies Recipe
Sweet and Salty Potato Chip Cookies
Crushed potato chips add a buttery, salty crunch to these sweet-and-salty cookies people love to puzzle over.
Get the Recipe: Sweet and Salty Potato Chip Cookies
No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Fast no-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies come together on the stovetop with no oven required.
Get the Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
See's Fudge
Rich, creamy chocolate fudge inspired by the famous candy shop is a holiday favorite for gift boxes and sale tables.
Get the Recipe: See's Fudge
Copycat Girl Scout Lemonades Cookies
Bright, tangy lemon cookies like the Girl Scout favorite bring a refreshing twist to a cookie assortment.
Get the Recipe: Copycat Girl Scout Lemonades Cookies
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Chocolate chip cookie bars finished with flaky salt are easy to cut, easy to pack and hard to resist.
Get the Recipe: Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Chewy Caramel Cookie Bars (One Bowl)
Mixed in one bowl, these chewy caramel cookie bars bake up gooey and sweet with minimal cleanup.
Get the Recipe: Chewy Caramel Cookie Bars (One Bowl)
Creamy Cake Mix Lemon Bars with Buttery Crust
A cake mix shortcut gives these lemon bars a buttery crust and creamy, tangy topping with very little effort.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Cake Mix Lemon Bars with Buttery Crust
Pumpkin Spice Pecan Pie Cookie Cups
Pumpkin spice and pecan pie flavors meet in a bite-sized cookie cup that is perfect for a fall sale.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Pecan Pie Cookie Cups
Melted Snowman Cookie Bark
Festive snowman-topped cookie bark is a playful winter treat that kids love and shoppers snap up.
Get the Recipe: Melted Snowman Cookie Bark
Christmas Rolo Pretzel Bites
Sweet and salty pretzel bites topped with melted Rolo candy come together fast and look great in holiday treat bags.
Get the Recipe: Christmas Rolo Pretzel Bites
The post 21 Cookies and Bars for Holiday Bake Sales appeared first on Vintage Recipes.