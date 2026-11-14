Bake sale season is almost here, and the best sellers are always the cookies and bars that look great, travel well and taste even better. This lineup includes old-fashioned favorites, easy bars and a few candy-style treats that will have your table sold out early.

Hello Dolly Bars

Hello Dolly Bars. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Layers of coconut, chocolate chips and nuts over a buttery crust make these gooey bars a bake sale must.

Get the Recipe: Hello Dolly Bars

Fudge Jumbles Cookie Bars

Fudge Jumbles Cookie Bars. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, fudgy cookie bars cut easily into squares that stack up nicely in a bake sale box.

Get the Recipe: Fudge Jumbles Cookie Bars

Hershey's Brownies Recipe

Hershey’s Brownies Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Homemade chocolate brownies beat the boxed kind and wrap up easily for a bake sale table.

Get the Recipe: Hershey's Brownies Recipe

Homemade Twix Bars

Homemade Twix Bars. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Shortbread, caramel and chocolate layers recreate the candy bar favorite in a treat that sells itself.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Twix Bars

Crumbl Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookies

Crumbl Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookies. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Thick, soft peanut butter cookies inspired by the famous bakery draw plenty of attention at any sale table.

Get the Recipe: Crumbl Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chewy cookies topped with chocolate peanut butter cups are a sure-fire favorite with kids and adults alike.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Betty Crocker Stir N Drop Sugar Cookies

Betty Crocker Stir N Drop Sugar Cookies. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

This old-school stir-and-drop sugar cookie needs no rolling or cutting, making big batches a breeze.

Get the Recipe: Betty Crocker Stir N Drop Sugar Cookies

Chewy Oatmeal Cookies

Chewy Oatmeal Cookies. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Soft, chewy oatmeal cookies are an old-fashioned classic that always disappears first.

Get the Recipe: Chewy Oatmeal Cookies

Crisco Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crisco Chocolate Chip Cookies. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Shortening gives these classic chocolate chip cookies a tender texture that holds up well for packaging.

Get the Recipe: Crisco Chocolate Chip Cookies

Date Pinwheel Cookies. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Spirals of sweet date filling make these old-fashioned slice-and-bake cookies pretty enough for the holiday table.

Get the Recipe: Date Pinwheel Cookies

Frosted Pineapple Drop Cookies Recipe

Frosted Pineapple Drop Cookies Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Soft pineapple drop cookies with a sweet frosting are a nostalgic treat that stands out at the sale.

Get the Recipe: Frosted Pineapple Drop Cookies Recipe

Sweet and Salty Potato Chip Cookies

Sweet and Salty Potato Chip Cookies. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Crushed potato chips add a buttery, salty crunch to these sweet-and-salty cookies people love to puzzle over.

Get the Recipe: Sweet and Salty Potato Chip Cookies

No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Fast no-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies come together on the stovetop with no oven required.

Get the Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

See's Fudge

See's Fudge. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, creamy chocolate fudge inspired by the famous candy shop is a holiday favorite for gift boxes and sale tables.

Get the Recipe: See's Fudge

Copycat Girl Scout Lemonades Cookies

Copycat Girl Scout Lemonades Cookies. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Bright, tangy lemon cookies like the Girl Scout favorite bring a refreshing twist to a cookie assortment.

Get the Recipe: Copycat Girl Scout Lemonades Cookies

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Chocolate chip cookie bars finished with flaky salt are easy to cut, easy to pack and hard to resist.

Get the Recipe: Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Chewy Caramel Cookie Bars (One Bowl)

Chewy Caramel Cookie Bars (One Bowl). Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Mixed in one bowl, these chewy caramel cookie bars bake up gooey and sweet with minimal cleanup.

Get the Recipe: Chewy Caramel Cookie Bars (One Bowl)

Creamy Cake Mix Lemon Bars with Buttery Crust

Creamy Cake Mix Lemon Bars with Buttery Crust. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

A cake mix shortcut gives these lemon bars a buttery crust and creamy, tangy topping with very little effort.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Cake Mix Lemon Bars with Buttery Crust

Pumpkin Spice Pecan Pie Cookie Cups

Pumpkin Spice Pecan Pie Cookie Cups. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Pumpkin spice and pecan pie flavors meet in a bite-sized cookie cup that is perfect for a fall sale.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Pecan Pie Cookie Cups

Melted Snowman Cookie Bark

Melted Snowman Cookie Bark. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Festive snowman-topped cookie bark is a playful winter treat that kids love and shoppers snap up.

Get the Recipe: Melted Snowman Cookie Bark

Christmas Rolo Pretzel Bites

Christmas Rolo Pretzel Bites. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Sweet and salty pretzel bites topped with melted Rolo candy come together fast and look great in holiday treat bags.

Get the Recipe: Christmas Rolo Pretzel Bites

The post 21 Cookies and Bars for Holiday Bake Sales appeared first on Vintage Recipes.