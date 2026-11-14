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19 Copycat Cheesecake Factory and Restaurant Desserts
By Stephanie Manley,13 days ago
Some of the best desserts in America come from restaurant kitchens, and with a little know-how you can make them at home. These copycat cheesecakes, cakes, pies and coffee shop treats put your favorite restaurant dessert menu on your own table.
Cheesecake Factory Original Cheesecake
Dense, creamy and rich, this copycat of the famous original cheesecake has that signature restaurant texture.
Get the Recipe: Cheesecake Factory Original Cheesecake
Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake
A cookies-and-cream cheesecake loaded with Oreo pieces recreates a bakery case favorite at home.
Get the Recipe: Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake
Olive Garden Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake studded with cookie dough pieces is an indulgent finish inspired by Olive Garden.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Olive Garden Lemon Cream Cake
Layers of tender cake and bright lemon cream make this Olive Garden favorite a light, refreshing treat.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Lemon Cream Cake
Chili's Molten Lava Cake
A warm chocolate cake with a gooey molten center recreates the famous Chili's dessert in your own kitchen.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Molten Lava Cake
Shoney's Hot Fudge
A classic hot fudge dessert inspired by Shoney's brings rich chocolate comfort to the table.
Get the Recipe: Shoney's Hot Fudge
Nothing Bundt Cakes Red Velvet Bundt Cake
Moist red velvet bundt cake with cream cheese frosting tastes just like the popular bakery version.
Get the Recipe: Nothing Bundt Cakes Red Velvet Bundt Cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake
Double the chocolate in a tender bundt cake that recreates a bakery favorite for chocolate lovers.
Get the Recipe: Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake
Anthony's Key Lime Pie
Tart, creamy key lime filling in a graham cracker crust captures the seafood restaurant's famous pie.
Get the Recipe: Anthony's Key Lime Pie
Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie
A creamy coconut filling crowned with towering meringue brings cafeteria-line nostalgia to your dessert table.
Get the Recipe: Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie
McDonald's Apple Pie
Crisp, bubbly hand pies filled with cinnamon apples recreate the drive-thru classic at home.
Get the Recipe: McDonald's Apple Pie
Baskin Robbins Turtle Ice Cream Pie
Caramel, chocolate and pecans in a frozen ice cream pie make a showy make-ahead dessert.
Get the Recipe: Baskin Robbins Turtle Ice Cream Pie
Domino's Cinnastix
Warm, cinnamon-sugar breadsticks with sweet icing make a fun pizza night dessert you can make at home.
Get the Recipe: Domino's Cinnastix
Starbucks Cake Pops
Bite-sized cake pops coated in a candy shell are easy to make and fun to decorate for the holidays.
Get the Recipe: Starbucks Cake Pops
Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark
Layers of dark and white chocolate with crunchy peppermint make a gourmet holiday candy that is easy to copy.
Get the Recipe: Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark
Just Like Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars Copycat Recipe
Cranberry and white chocolate bars with cream cheese frosting bring the coffee shop holiday favorite home.
Get the Recipe: Just Like Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars Copycat Recipe
Starbucks Copycat Red Velvet Marble Loaf
A swirled red velvet and cream cheese loaf recreates the coffee shop holiday favorite in your own kitchen.
Get the Recipe: Starbucks Copycat Red Velvet Marble Loaf
Just Like Starbucks Oat Bars
Hearty, chewy oat bars inspired by the coffee shop treat are an easy copycat to bake ahead.
Get the Recipe: Just Like Starbucks Oat Bars
Easy Pumpkin Bread / Copycat Starbucks Pumpkin Bread
Moist, spiced pumpkin bread inspired by the Starbucks fall favorite is a simple bake for cozy mornings.
Get the Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Bread / Copycat Starbucks Pumpkin Bread
The post 19 Copycat Cheesecake Factory and Restaurant Desserts appeared first on Vintage Recipes.