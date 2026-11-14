Some of the best desserts in America come from restaurant kitchens, and with a little know-how you can make them at home. These copycat cheesecakes, cakes, pies and coffee shop treats put your favorite restaurant dessert menu on your own table.

Cheesecake Factory Original Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory Original Cheesecake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Dense, creamy and rich, this copycat of the famous original cheesecake has that signature restaurant texture.

Get the Recipe: Cheesecake Factory Original Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A cookies-and-cream cheesecake loaded with Oreo pieces recreates a bakery case favorite at home.

Get the Recipe: Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake

Olive Garden Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Olive Garden Cookie Dough Cheesecake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy cheesecake studded with cookie dough pieces is an indulgent finish inspired by Olive Garden.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Olive Garden Lemon Cream Cake

Olive Garden Lemon Cream Cake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Layers of tender cake and bright lemon cream make this Olive Garden favorite a light, refreshing treat.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Lemon Cream Cake

Chili's Molten Lava Cake

Chili’s Molten Lava Cake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A warm chocolate cake with a gooey molten center recreates the famous Chili's dessert in your own kitchen.

Get the Recipe: Chili's Molten Lava Cake

Shoney's Hot Fudge

Shoney’s Hot Fudge. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A classic hot fudge dessert inspired by Shoney's brings rich chocolate comfort to the table.

Get the Recipe: Shoney's Hot Fudge

Nothing Bundt Cakes Red Velvet Bundt Cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes Red Velvet Bundt Cake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Moist red velvet bundt cake with cream cheese frosting tastes just like the popular bakery version.

Get the Recipe: Nothing Bundt Cakes Red Velvet Bundt Cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Double the chocolate in a tender bundt cake that recreates a bakery favorite for chocolate lovers.

Get the Recipe: Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake

Anthony's Key Lime Pie

Anthony’s Key Lime Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tart, creamy key lime filling in a graham cracker crust captures the seafood restaurant's famous pie.

Get the Recipe: Anthony's Key Lime Pie

Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie

Luby’s Coconut Meringue Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy coconut filling crowned with towering meringue brings cafeteria-line nostalgia to your dessert table.

Get the Recipe: Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie

McDonald's Apple Pie

McDonald’s Apple Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crisp, bubbly hand pies filled with cinnamon apples recreate the drive-thru classic at home.

Get the Recipe: McDonald's Apple Pie

Baskin Robbins Turtle Ice Cream Pie

Baskin Robbins Turtle Ice Cream Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Caramel, chocolate and pecans in a frozen ice cream pie make a showy make-ahead dessert.

Get the Recipe: Baskin Robbins Turtle Ice Cream Pie

Domino's Cinnastix

Domino’s Cinnastix. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Warm, cinnamon-sugar breadsticks with sweet icing make a fun pizza night dessert you can make at home.

Get the Recipe: Domino's Cinnastix

Starbucks Cake Pops

Starbucks Cake Pops. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Bite-sized cake pops coated in a candy shell are easy to make and fun to decorate for the holidays.

Get the Recipe: Starbucks Cake Pops

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Layers of dark and white chocolate with crunchy peppermint make a gourmet holiday candy that is easy to copy.

Get the Recipe: Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark

Just Like Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars Copycat Recipe

Just Like Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars Copycat Recipe. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Cranberry and white chocolate bars with cream cheese frosting bring the coffee shop holiday favorite home.

Get the Recipe: Just Like Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars Copycat Recipe

Starbucks Copycat Red Velvet Marble Loaf

Starbucks Copycat Red Velvet Marble Loaf. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

A swirled red velvet and cream cheese loaf recreates the coffee shop holiday favorite in your own kitchen.

Get the Recipe: Starbucks Copycat Red Velvet Marble Loaf

Just Like Starbucks Oat Bars

Just Like Starbucks Oat Bars. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Hearty, chewy oat bars inspired by the coffee shop treat are an easy copycat to bake ahead.

Get the Recipe: Just Like Starbucks Oat Bars

Easy Pumpkin Bread / Copycat Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

Easy Pumpkin Bread / Copycat Starbucks Pumpkin Bread. Photo credit: Feast and West.

Moist, spiced pumpkin bread inspired by the Starbucks fall favorite is a simple bake for cozy mornings.

Get the Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Bread / Copycat Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

The post 19 Copycat Cheesecake Factory and Restaurant Desserts appeared first on Vintage Recipes.