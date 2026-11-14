Grandma's holiday table was never complete without a pie, and usually more than one. These vintage favorites range from humble pantry pies that stretch a few simple ingredients to rich cream pies that made the whole family cheer.

Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust

Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A flaky homemade crust holds a classic spiced apple filling in this old-fashioned pie that tastes like a family holiday.

Get the Recipe: Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust

Homemade Pecan Pie

Homemade Pecan Pie. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Gooey, caramel-sweet filling and crunchy toasted pecans make this classic pie a holiday dessert table staple.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Pecan Pie

A Foolproof Sweet Potato Pie Recipe Made with Condensed Milk

A Foolproof Sweet Potato Pie Recipe Made with Condensed Milk. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Sweetened condensed milk keeps this silky sweet potato pie simple while delivering that cozy, Southern flavor.

Get the Recipe: A Foolproof Sweet Potato Pie Recipe Made with Condensed Milk

Southern Living Lemon Chess Pie

Southern Living Lemon Chess Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A tangy lemon custard filling in a buttery crust makes this old Southern chess pie bright and utterly satisfying.

Get the Recipe: Southern Living Lemon Chess Pie

Southern Walnut Pie

Southern Walnut Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Crunchy walnuts in a rich, sweet custard make a nostalgic cousin to pecan pie.

Get the Recipe: Southern Walnut Pie

Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Sour Cream Raisin Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Plump raisins in a creamy, spiced sour cream filling make this old-time pie a throwback worth rediscovering.

Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Vinegar Pie

Vinegar Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

This humble pantry pie from the thrifty days of old turns simple ingredients into a surprisingly sweet-tart custard.

Get the Recipe: Vinegar Pie

Water Pie

Water Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Water Pie is a Depression-era favorite that bakes up into a creamy custard using only a handful of pantry staples.

Get the Recipe: Water Pie

Classic Toll House Pie

Classic Toll House Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Warm chocolate chips and walnuts in a gooey, cookie-like filling make this pie a favorite with everyone at the table.

Get the Recipe: Classic Toll House Pie

Old-fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Old-fashioned Coconut Cream Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy coconut custard piled into a flaky crust and topped with whipped cream is a diner-style classic.

Get the Recipe: Old-fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie

Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Silky homemade chocolate pudding filling and a cloud of whipped topping make this cream pie a timeless treat.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie

Marie Callender's Banana Cream Pie

Marie Callender’s Banana Cream Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sliced bananas and vanilla custard in a tender crust recreate the beloved restaurant banana cream pie at home.

Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Banana Cream Pie

Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

Marie Callender’s Lemon Cream Cheese Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy lemon and cream cheese filling brings refreshing, restaurant-style flavor to a make-ahead holiday pie.

Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

Furrs Cafeteria Pineapple Millionaire Pie

Furrs Cafeteria Pineapple Millionaire Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

This no-fuss cafeteria favorite blends pineapple, pecans and cream in a sweet pie that chills until sliceable.

Get the Recipe: Furrs Cafeteria Pineapple Millionaire Pie

Orange Creamsicle Kool-Aid Pie

Orange Creamsicle Kool-Aid Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A retro no-bake pie with creamy orange creamsicle flavor brings back sweet childhood memories.

Get the Recipe: Orange Creamsicle Kool-Aid Pie

Easy Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie

Easy Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy cheesecake-style filling topped with sweet blueberries makes an easy, old-fashioned dessert for any occasion.

Get the Recipe: Easy Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie

Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie

Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A jammy mix of mixed berries baked under a golden crust makes this a special pie that is simple to recreate.

Get the Recipe: Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Tart lemon filling under a tall, toasted meringue is the old-school pie that never goes out of style.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Meringue Pie

Marshmallow Pineapple Pie

Marshmallow Pineapple Pie. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

A fluffy, sweet marshmallow and pineapple pie is a retro dessert from the days of church cookbooks.

Get the Recipe: Marshmallow Pineapple Pie

Old Fashioned Rhubarb Custard Pie

Old Fashioned Rhubarb Custard Pie. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Tart rhubarb in a creamy custard filling gives this old-fashioned pie a sweet-tangy balance Grandma would approve of.

Get the Recipe: Old Fashioned Rhubarb Custard Pie

Swedish Apple Pie

Swedish Apple Pie. Photo credit: Stetted.

Tender apples in a crisp, crustless-style topping make this Swedish apple pie a warm, simple holiday dessert.

Get the Recipe: Swedish Apple Pie

The post 21 Vintage Pie Recipes Grandma Baked Every Holiday appeared first on Vintage Recipes.