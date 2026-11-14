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21 Vintage Pie Recipes Grandma Baked Every Holiday
By Stephanie Manley,13 days ago
Grandma's holiday table was never complete without a pie, and usually more than one. These vintage favorites range from humble pantry pies that stretch a few simple ingredients to rich cream pies that made the whole family cheer.
Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust
A flaky homemade crust holds a classic spiced apple filling in this old-fashioned pie that tastes like a family holiday.
Get the Recipe: Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust
Homemade Pecan Pie
Gooey, caramel-sweet filling and crunchy toasted pecans make this classic pie a holiday dessert table staple.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Pecan Pie
A Foolproof Sweet Potato Pie Recipe Made with Condensed Milk
Sweetened condensed milk keeps this silky sweet potato pie simple while delivering that cozy, Southern flavor.
Get the Recipe: A Foolproof Sweet Potato Pie Recipe Made with Condensed Milk
Southern Living Lemon Chess Pie
A tangy lemon custard filling in a buttery crust makes this old Southern chess pie bright and utterly satisfying.
Get the Recipe: Southern Living Lemon Chess Pie
Southern Walnut Pie
Crunchy walnuts in a rich, sweet custard make a nostalgic cousin to pecan pie.
Get the Recipe: Southern Walnut Pie
Sour Cream Raisin Pie
Plump raisins in a creamy, spiced sour cream filling make this old-time pie a throwback worth rediscovering.
Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Raisin Pie
Vinegar Pie
This humble pantry pie from the thrifty days of old turns simple ingredients into a surprisingly sweet-tart custard.
Get the Recipe: Vinegar Pie
Water Pie
Water Pie is a Depression-era favorite that bakes up into a creamy custard using only a handful of pantry staples.
Get the Recipe: Water Pie
Classic Toll House Pie
Warm chocolate chips and walnuts in a gooey, cookie-like filling make this pie a favorite with everyone at the table.
Get the Recipe: Classic Toll House Pie
Old-fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
Creamy coconut custard piled into a flaky crust and topped with whipped cream is a diner-style classic.
Get the Recipe: Old-fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie
Silky homemade chocolate pudding filling and a cloud of whipped topping make this cream pie a timeless treat.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie
Marie Callender's Banana Cream Pie
Sliced bananas and vanilla custard in a tender crust recreate the beloved restaurant banana cream pie at home.
Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Banana Cream Pie
Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
A creamy lemon and cream cheese filling brings refreshing, restaurant-style flavor to a make-ahead holiday pie.
Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
Furrs Cafeteria Pineapple Millionaire Pie
This no-fuss cafeteria favorite blends pineapple, pecans and cream in a sweet pie that chills until sliceable.
Get the Recipe: Furrs Cafeteria Pineapple Millionaire Pie
Orange Creamsicle Kool-Aid Pie
A retro no-bake pie with creamy orange creamsicle flavor brings back sweet childhood memories.
Get the Recipe: Orange Creamsicle Kool-Aid Pie
Easy Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie
Creamy cheesecake-style filling topped with sweet blueberries makes an easy, old-fashioned dessert for any occasion.
Get the Recipe: Easy Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie
Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie
A jammy mix of mixed berries baked under a golden crust makes this a special pie that is simple to recreate.
Get the Recipe: Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Tart lemon filling under a tall, toasted meringue is the old-school pie that never goes out of style.
Get the Recipe: Lemon Meringue Pie
Marshmallow Pineapple Pie
A fluffy, sweet marshmallow and pineapple pie is a retro dessert from the days of church cookbooks.
Get the Recipe: Marshmallow Pineapple Pie
Old Fashioned Rhubarb Custard Pie
Tart rhubarb in a creamy custard filling gives this old-fashioned pie a sweet-tangy balance Grandma would approve of.
Get the Recipe: Old Fashioned Rhubarb Custard Pie
Swedish Apple Pie
Tender apples in a crisp, crustless-style topping make this Swedish apple pie a warm, simple holiday dessert.
Get the Recipe: Swedish Apple Pie
The post 21 Vintage Pie Recipes Grandma Baked Every Holiday appeared first on Vintage Recipes.