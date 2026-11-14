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23 Hearty Southern Suppers for Cold November Nights
By Stephanie Manley,13 days ago
When the temperature drops, nothing warms up a kitchen like a Southern supper. These hearty main dishes and classic sides are the kind of comforting, gravy-smothered meals that make a cold November night feel a lot cozier.
Cracker Barrel Southern Fried Chicken
Crispy, juicy Southern fried chicken just like the famous restaurant version is the star of any Sunday-style supper.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Southern Fried Chicken
Southern Chicken Fried Steak with Homemade White Gravy
A crunchy chicken fried steak smothered in creamy homemade white gravy is Southern comfort on a plate.
Get the Recipe: Southern Chicken Fried Steak with Homemade White Gravy
Texas Roadhouse Smothered Chicken
Tender chicken smothered in savory toppings and melted cheese brings steakhouse comfort to your own table.
Get the Recipe: Texas Roadhouse Smothered Chicken
Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy
Tender pork chops simmered in a rich mushroom gravy make an old-fashioned supper that begs for mashed potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy
Cheesy Sour Cream Baked Pork Chops Recipe
Pork chops baked under a creamy, cheesy sour cream topping come out juicy and full of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Sour Cream Baked Pork Chops Recipe
Authentic New Orleans Shrimp and Grits
Savory shrimp over creamy grits delivers a New Orleans-style supper that warms you from the inside out.
Get the Recipe: Authentic New Orleans Shrimp and Grits
Easy Chicken Gumbo
A big, bubbling pot of chicken gumbo is the ultimate bowl of Southern comfort on a chilly night.
Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Gumbo
Popeyes Red Beans and Rice
Slow-simmered red beans over rice capture that Louisiana flavor in an easy, budget-friendly supper.
Get the Recipe: Popeyes Red Beans and Rice
Pork and Beans
Slow-baked pork and beans bring sweet, smoky flavor to the side of any hearty Southern supper.
Get the Recipe: Pork and Beans
Luby's Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese
Creamy, cheesy cafeteria-style macaroni and cheese is the side dish everyone saves room for.
Get the Recipe: Luby's Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese
Cracker Barrel Green Beans
Slow-cooked country green beans with savory flavor round out a Southern plate just like the restaurant.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Green Beans
Southern Fried Corn
Sweet corn fried in a skillet until golden and creamy is an old Southern side that disappears quickly.
Get the Recipe: Southern Fried Corn
Southern Butter Beans
Tender butter beans simmered low and slow add old-fashioned comfort to any supper table.
Get the Recipe: Southern Butter Beans
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Buttermilk adds a pleasant tang to creamy mashed potatoes that are made for soaking up gravy.
Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Tippin's Sweet Cornbread
Sweet, tender cornbread is the perfect partner for a bowl of beans or a plate of gravy-covered Southern favorites.
Get the Recipe: Tippin's Sweet Cornbread
Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole
Tender squash in a creamy, cheesy topping brings that beloved cafeteria line casserole straight to your table.
Get the Recipe: Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole
Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping Recipe
Creamy sweet potatoes under a crunchy pecan topping make a cozy fall side that doubles as dessert.
Get the Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping Recipe
Southern Meatloaf
Classic Southern-style meatloaf with a sweet and tangy glaze is a family supper that never goes out of style.
Get the Recipe: Southern Meatloaf
Beef Tips and Gravy
Tender beef tips in a rich, savory gravy are made for spooning over rice or mashed potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Beef Tips and Gravy
Apple Roasted Pork Chops with Cinnamon-Glaze
Pork chops roasted with apples and a cinnamon glaze bring a cozy fall twist to a classic supper.
Get the Recipe: Apple Roasted Pork Chops with Cinnamon-Glaze
Fried Cabbage with Ham
Skillet-fried cabbage with savory ham is an easy, old-fashioned side that tastes like home.
Get the Recipe: Fried Cabbage with Ham
Succotash
A colorful skillet of corn and beans brings classic Southern vegetable flavor to the supper table.
Get the Recipe: Succotash
Butter Swim Biscuits and Gravy
Buttery biscuits smothered in sausage gravy make a cozy breakfast-for-supper that feels like a Southern hug.
Get the Recipe: Butter Swim Biscuits and Gravy
The post 23 Hearty Southern Suppers for Cold November Nights appeared first on Vintage Recipes.