When the temperature drops, nothing warms up a kitchen like a Southern supper. These hearty main dishes and classic sides are the kind of comforting, gravy-smothered meals that make a cold November night feel a lot cozier.

Cracker Barrel Southern Fried Chicken

Cracker Barrel Southern Fried Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy, juicy Southern fried chicken just like the famous restaurant version is the star of any Sunday-style supper.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Chicken Fried Steak with Homemade White Gravy

Southern Chicken Fried Steak with Homemade White Gravy. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A crunchy chicken fried steak smothered in creamy homemade white gravy is Southern comfort on a plate.

Get the Recipe: Southern Chicken Fried Steak with Homemade White Gravy

Texas Roadhouse Smothered Chicken

Texas Roadhouse Smothered Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender chicken smothered in savory toppings and melted cheese brings steakhouse comfort to your own table.

Get the Recipe: Texas Roadhouse Smothered Chicken

Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy

Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tender pork chops simmered in a rich mushroom gravy make an old-fashioned supper that begs for mashed potatoes.

Get the Recipe: Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy

Cheesy Sour Cream Baked Pork Chops Recipe

Cheesy Sour Cream Baked Pork Chops Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Pork chops baked under a creamy, cheesy sour cream topping come out juicy and full of flavor.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Sour Cream Baked Pork Chops Recipe

Authentic New Orleans Shrimp and Grits

Authentic New Orleans Shrimp and Grits. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Savory shrimp over creamy grits delivers a New Orleans-style supper that warms you from the inside out.

Get the Recipe: Authentic New Orleans Shrimp and Grits

Easy Chicken Gumbo

Easy Chicken Gumbo. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A big, bubbling pot of chicken gumbo is the ultimate bowl of Southern comfort on a chilly night.

Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Gumbo

Popeyes Red Beans and Rice

Popeyes Red Beans and Rice. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Slow-simmered red beans over rice capture that Louisiana flavor in an easy, budget-friendly supper.

Get the Recipe: Popeyes Red Beans and Rice

Pork and Beans

Pork and Beans. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Slow-baked pork and beans bring sweet, smoky flavor to the side of any hearty Southern supper.

Get the Recipe: Pork and Beans

Luby's Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese

Luby’s Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy, cheesy cafeteria-style macaroni and cheese is the side dish everyone saves room for.

Get the Recipe: Luby's Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese

Cracker Barrel Green Beans

Cracker Barrel Green Beans. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Slow-cooked country green beans with savory flavor round out a Southern plate just like the restaurant.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Green Beans

Southern Fried Corn

Southern Fried Corn. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Sweet corn fried in a skillet until golden and creamy is an old Southern side that disappears quickly.

Get the Recipe: Southern Fried Corn

Southern Butter Beans

Southern Butter Beans. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tender butter beans simmered low and slow add old-fashioned comfort to any supper table.

Get the Recipe: Southern Butter Beans

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Buttermilk adds a pleasant tang to creamy mashed potatoes that are made for soaking up gravy.

Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Tippin's Sweet Cornbread

Tippin’s Sweet Cornbread. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sweet, tender cornbread is the perfect partner for a bowl of beans or a plate of gravy-covered Southern favorites.

Get the Recipe: Tippin's Sweet Cornbread

Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole

Luby’s Cafeteria Squash Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender squash in a creamy, cheesy topping brings that beloved cafeteria line casserole straight to your table.

Get the Recipe: Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole

Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping Recipe

Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy sweet potatoes under a crunchy pecan topping make a cozy fall side that doubles as dessert.

Get the Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping Recipe

Southern Meatloaf

Southern Meatloaf. Photo credit: My Kitchen Serenity.

Classic Southern-style meatloaf with a sweet and tangy glaze is a family supper that never goes out of style.

Get the Recipe: Southern Meatloaf

Beef Tips and Gravy

Beef Tips and Gravy. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Tender beef tips in a rich, savory gravy are made for spooning over rice or mashed potatoes.

Get the Recipe: Beef Tips and Gravy

Apple Roasted Pork Chops with Cinnamon-Glaze

Apple Roasted Pork Chops with Cinnamon-Glaze. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Pork chops roasted with apples and a cinnamon glaze bring a cozy fall twist to a classic supper.

Get the Recipe: Apple Roasted Pork Chops with Cinnamon-Glaze

Fried Cabbage with Ham

Fried Cabbage with Ham. Photo credit: Stetted.

Skillet-fried cabbage with savory ham is an easy, old-fashioned side that tastes like home.

Get the Recipe: Fried Cabbage with Ham

Succotash

Succotash. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

A colorful skillet of corn and beans brings classic Southern vegetable flavor to the supper table.

Get the Recipe: Succotash

Butter Swim Biscuits and Gravy

Butter Swim Biscuits and Gravy. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

Buttery biscuits smothered in sausage gravy make a cozy breakfast-for-supper that feels like a Southern hug.

Get the Recipe: Butter Swim Biscuits and Gravy

The post 23 Hearty Southern Suppers for Cold November Nights appeared first on Vintage Recipes.