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21 Game Day Dips and Snacks for Saturday Football
By Stephanie Manley,13 days ago
Saturday football calls for a snack table that can keep up with the action. These cheesy dips, loaded nachos and crowd-pleasing bites are easy to prepare ahead and made for sharing from kickoff to the final whistle.
Chili's Skillet Queso: The Easiest Two-Ingredient Copycat Recipe
Just two ingredients make a restaurant-style skillet queso that is ready for chips in minutes.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Skillet Queso: The Easiest Two-Ingredient Copycat Recipe
Cowboy Queso
A hearty, meaty queso loaded with bold flavor is a game day dip that doubles as a meal.
Get the Recipe: Cowboy Queso
H-E-B Brisket Queso
Smoky chopped brisket stirred into warm, creamy queso turns a Texas grocery favorite into a tailgate must-have.
Get the Recipe: H-E-B Brisket Queso
Fiesta Layered Taco Dip
Layers of refried beans, cheese and fresh toppings make an irresistible taco dip that is easy to scoop and share.
Get the Recipe: Fiesta Layered Taco Dip
Hot Bacon Swiss Dip
Warm, bubbly Swiss cheese and bacon dip goes perfectly with crackers and toasted bread.
Get the Recipe: Hot Bacon Swiss Dip
Ina Garten French Onion Dip
Pan-fried onions elevate a classic party dip into something rich, creamy and worth bragging about.
Get the Recipe: Ina Garten French Onion Dip
Rotel Sausage Cream Cheese Dip
Creamy, zesty sausage dip made with Rotel is a simple slow-cooker-friendly crowd favorite.
Get the Recipe: Rotel Sausage Cream Cheese Dip
Ultimate Hamburger Dip
A cheesy ground beef dip with a little kick will have everyone hovering around the snack table.
Get the Recipe: Ultimate Hamburger Dip
Pappasito's Salsa
Fresh restaurant-style salsa is the perfect no-fuss companion for a big bowl of tortilla chips.
Get the Recipe: Pappasito's Salsa
Pulled Pork Nachos
Crispy chips piled high with tender pulled pork and melted cheese make nachos that eat like a meal.
Get the Recipe: Pulled Pork Nachos
Sloppy Joe Nachos
Saucy sloppy joe meat spooned over chips and cheese gives game day nachos a fun and filling twist.
Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joe Nachos
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites
Crispy boneless chicken bites tossed in tangy buffalo sauce deliver wing-night flavor without the mess.
Get the Recipe: Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites
Chili's Big Mouth Bites
Juicy mini burger sliders inspired by the Chili's favorite are perfect for passing around during the game.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Big Mouth Bites
Wingstop Voodoo Fries
Seasoned fries with a bold, spicy kick are an easy way to bring wing joint flavor home.
Get the Recipe: Wingstop Voodoo Fries
Taco Bell Nacho Fries
Crispy seasoned fries served with warm nacho cheese make a fun, dippable snack for the big game.
Get the Recipe: Taco Bell Nacho Fries
Domino's Parmesan Bread Bites
Soft, garlicky bread bites dusted with Parmesan and served with marinara are an easy pizza-night snack.
Get the Recipe: Domino's Parmesan Bread Bites
Air Fryer Mac and Cheese Balls
Creamy macaroni and cheese rolled into crispy golden bites makes a finger food everyone will grab.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Mac and Cheese Balls
Blue Cheese Balls
Bite-sized blue cheese balls are an easy no-cook appetizer with big, tangy flavor.
Get the Recipe: Blue Cheese Balls
Everything Bagel Pretzel Bites
Warm pretzel bites coated in everything bagel seasoning are a salty, snackable partner for any dip.
Get the Recipe: Everything Bagel Pretzel Bites
Fried Cheese Balls
Crisp on the outside and gooey in the middle, these fried cheese balls are a snack that vanishes fast.
Get the Recipe: Fried Cheese Balls
Crispy Salmon Bites
Crispy golden salmon bites bring a lighter, protein-packed option to the game day spread.
Get the Recipe: Crispy Salmon Bites
The post 21 Game Day Dips and Snacks for Saturday Football appeared first on Vintage Recipes.