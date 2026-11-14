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19 Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles for Thanksgiving Weekend Guests
By Stephanie Manley,13 days ago
A full house over Thanksgiving weekend means a lot of hungry people at breakfast, and these casseroles are the answer. Each one can be put together the night before, tucked into the fridge, and baked while the coffee brews, from cheesy sausage and hash brown bakes to cinnamon roll and French toast casseroles.
Cracker Barrel Loaded Hashbrown Casserole
The famous restaurant hash brown casserole, bubbling with cheese and ready to anchor a big brunch.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Loaded Hashbrown Casserole
Sausage Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Sausage, hash browns, eggs, and cheese bake into a hearty crowd-size breakfast you can prep the night before.
Get the Recipe: Sausage Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole with Sausage
Crispy tater tots top a sausage and egg base for a breakfast the whole house will want seconds of.
Get the Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole with Sausage
Overnight French Toast Casserole
Bread soaks in custard overnight, then bakes into a golden French toast casserole with no morning flipping.
Get the Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole
Crescent Roll Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Flaky crescent rolls hold a savory sausage and egg filling that feeds a crowd in one pan.
Get the Recipe: Crescent Roll Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Croissant Breakfast Bake with Ham and Cheese
Buttery croissants soak up an egg custard with ham and cheese for a bakery-style brunch bake.
Get the Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Bake with Ham and Cheese
Berry Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Sweet berries and croissants bake into a dessert-like breakfast treat for holiday guests.
Get the Recipe: Berry Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Spinach Feta Breakfast Casserole
Spinach and tangy feta lighten up the egg bake, a nice balance after a heavy feast.
Get the Recipe: Spinach Feta Breakfast Casserole
Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Breakfast Casserole
Savory mushrooms, spinach, and cheese make an egg casserole that easily feeds a vegetarian guest.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Breakfast Casserole
Green Chile Egg Casserole
Mild green chiles and cheese give a cozy egg bake a little Southwest flavor.
Get the Recipe: Green Chile Egg Casserole
Biscuits and Gravy Casserole
Fluffy biscuits and creamy sausage gravy bake into one satisfying Southern breakfast pan.
Get the Recipe: Biscuits and Gravy Casserole
Overnight Sausage Egg Casserole
Assemble the night before, then bake this sausage and egg casserole while guests wake up.
Get the Recipe: Overnight Sausage Egg Casserole
Overnight Brie and Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Creamy Brie melts through a sausage and egg bake that feels special enough for holiday company.
Get the Recipe: Overnight Brie and Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Sausage Breakfast Casserole
A simple, hearty sausage and egg casserole that comes together fast and holds up beautifully.
Get the Recipe: Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Cheesy Potato Breakfast Casserole
Potatoes, eggs, and plenty of cheese make a satisfying bake that is easy to prep ahead.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Potato Breakfast Casserole
Slow Cooker Overnight Breakfast Casserole
The slow cooker does the work overnight, leaving the oven free for the rest of the holiday brunch.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Overnight Breakfast Casserole
Brioche French Toast Casserole
Rich brioche makes an extra-tender French toast casserole worth the overnight soak.
Get the Recipe: Brioche French Toast Casserole
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Cinnamon rolls and pumpkin bake together into a fall breakfast treat that smells like the season.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Cinnamon Roll Casserole with Apple Pie Filling
Gooey cinnamon rolls meet apple pie filling for a sweet breakfast bake that feels like dessert.
Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole with Apple Pie Filling
The post 19 Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles for Thanksgiving Weekend Guests appeared first on Vintage Recipes.