A full house over Thanksgiving weekend means a lot of hungry people at breakfast, and these casseroles are the answer. Each one can be put together the night before, tucked into the fridge, and baked while the coffee brews, from cheesy sausage and hash brown bakes to cinnamon roll and French toast casseroles.

Cracker Barrel Loaded Hashbrown Casserole

Cracker Barrel Loaded Hashbrown Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

The famous restaurant hash brown casserole, bubbling with cheese and ready to anchor a big brunch.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Loaded Hashbrown Casserole

Sausage Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Sausage Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Get Inspired Everyday.

Sausage, hash browns, eggs, and cheese bake into a hearty crowd-size breakfast you can prep the night before.

Get the Recipe: Sausage Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole with Sausage

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole with Sausage. Photo credit: Two Kids and A Coupon.

Crispy tater tots top a sausage and egg base for a breakfast the whole house will want seconds of.

Get the Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole with Sausage

Overnight French Toast Casserole

Overnight French Toast Casserole. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Bread soaks in custard overnight, then bakes into a golden French toast casserole with no morning flipping.

Get the Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole

Crescent Roll Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Crescent Roll Sausage Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Kelsey Smith.

Flaky crescent rolls hold a savory sausage and egg filling that feeds a crowd in one pan.

Get the Recipe: Crescent Roll Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Croissant Breakfast Bake with Ham and Cheese

Croissant Breakfast Bake with Ham and Cheese. Photo credit: Simply Happy Foodie.

Buttery croissants soak up an egg custard with ham and cheese for a bakery-style brunch bake.

Get the Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Bake with Ham and Cheese

Berry Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Berry Croissant Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Sweet berries and croissants bake into a dessert-like breakfast treat for holiday guests.

Get the Recipe: Berry Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Spinach Feta Breakfast Casserole

Spinach Feta Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Flavorful Eats.

Spinach and tangy feta lighten up the egg bake, a nice balance after a heavy feast.

Get the Recipe: Spinach Feta Breakfast Casserole

Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Breakfast Casserole

Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: What A Girl Eats.

Savory mushrooms, spinach, and cheese make an egg casserole that easily feeds a vegetarian guest.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Breakfast Casserole

Green Chile Egg Casserole

Green Chile Egg Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Mild green chiles and cheese give a cozy egg bake a little Southwest flavor.

Get the Recipe: Green Chile Egg Casserole

Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Biscuits and Gravy Casserole. Photo credit: Baking Beauty.

Fluffy biscuits and creamy sausage gravy bake into one satisfying Southern breakfast pan.

Get the Recipe: Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Overnight Sausage Egg Casserole

Overnight Sausage Egg Casserole. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Assemble the night before, then bake this sausage and egg casserole while guests wake up.

Get the Recipe: Overnight Sausage Egg Casserole

Overnight Brie and Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Overnight Brie and Sausage Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Creamy Brie melts through a sausage and egg bake that feels special enough for holiday company.

Get the Recipe: Overnight Brie and Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Sausage Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Corrie Cooks.

A simple, hearty sausage and egg casserole that comes together fast and holds up beautifully.

Get the Recipe: Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Cheesy Potato Breakfast Casserole

Cheesy Potato Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

Potatoes, eggs, and plenty of cheese make a satisfying bake that is easy to prep ahead.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Potato Breakfast Casserole

Slow Cooker Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Slow Cooker Overnight Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

The slow cooker does the work overnight, leaving the oven free for the rest of the holiday brunch.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Brioche French Toast Casserole

Brioche French Toast Casserole. Photo credit: The Feathered Nester.

Rich brioche makes an extra-tender French toast casserole worth the overnight soak.

Get the Recipe: Brioche French Toast Casserole

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Casserole. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Cinnamon rolls and pumpkin bake together into a fall breakfast treat that smells like the season.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Cinnamon Roll Casserole with Apple Pie Filling

Cinnamon Roll Casserole with Apple Pie Filling. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Gooey cinnamon rolls meet apple pie filling for a sweet breakfast bake that feels like dessert.

Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole with Apple Pie Filling

The post 19 Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles for Thanksgiving Weekend Guests appeared first on Vintage Recipes.