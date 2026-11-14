Every church potluck needs a few reliable main dishes that can be made ahead, carried across the parking lot and still taste great an hour later. These casseroles, roasts and slow cooker favorites are the kind of dishes that disappear first and send everyone home asking for the recipe.

Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender chicken, spaghetti and a creamy cheese sauce get a smoky boost from bacon in this potluck-ready casserole.

Get the Recipe: Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Baked Ziti with Ground Beef and Italian Sausage

Baked Ziti with Ground Beef and Italian Sausage. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Hearty baked ziti loaded with ground beef, Italian sausage and bubbly cheese easily feeds a hungry crowd.

Get the Recipe: Baked Ziti with Ground Beef and Italian Sausage

Cheesy Beef Spirals Casserole

Cheesy Beef Spirals Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Corkscrew pasta, seasoned ground beef and melted cheese make a nostalgic casserole that never lasts long on the buffet table.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Beef Spirals Casserole

Chili Relleno Casserole

Chili Relleno Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

All the flavor of chile rellenos baked into one easy, sliceable casserole that is simple to serve to a crowd.

Get the Recipe: Chili Relleno Casserole

Classic Homemade Sloppy Joes

Classic Homemade Sloppy Joes. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A big pot of saucy sloppy joes keeps warm in a slow cooker and is always a hit with kids and grown-ups alike.

Get the Recipe: Classic Homemade Sloppy Joes

Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas

Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy turkey enchiladas you can assemble ahead are a smart way to turn leftover turkey into a crowd-pleasing main.

Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, creamy chicken enchiladas smothered in a tangy sour cream sauce bake up bubbly and ready to share.

Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Slow cooker pulled pork

Slow cooker pulled pork. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Fall-apart tender pulled pork cooks itself in the slow cooker and stays warm right through the whole potluck.

Get the Recipe: Slow cooker pulled pork

Country Beef Pie with rice filling

Country Beef Pie with rice filling. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A hearty country-style beef pie with a savory rice filling slices neatly for easy serving at a covered-dish supper.

Get the Recipe: Country Beef Pie with rice filling

Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole

Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Comforting chicken and rice baked together in one dish is a dependable church supper standby.

Get the Recipe: Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole

Company Chicken Casserole

Company Chicken Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

This creamy, old-fashioned chicken noodle casserole was made for company and carries to a potluck beautifully.

Get the Recipe: Company Chicken Casserole

Golden Corral Pot Roast

Golden Corral Pot Roast. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Buffet-style pot roast cooked low and slow turns out fork-tender and perfect for feeding a big group.

Get the Recipe: Golden Corral Pot Roast

Easy Taco Casserole

Easy Taco Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Layers of seasoned beef, cheese and taco fixings bake into an easy make-ahead casserole the whole crowd will love.

Get the Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Juicy pork tenderloin wrapped in crisp bacon looks impressive on the serving table and slices up easily for a crowd.

Get the Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Easy 5-Ingredient Brisket Recipe (Grill and Oven Method)

Easy 5-Ingredient Brisket Recipe (Grill and Oven Method). Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A simple five-ingredient brisket cooked on the grill or in the oven makes a tender centerpiece that feeds plenty of hungry guests.

Get the Recipe: Easy 5-Ingredient Brisket Recipe (Grill and Oven Method)

Smoked Spiral Ham with Maple Bourbon Glaze

Smoked Spiral Ham with Maple Bourbon Glaze. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

A sweet maple bourbon glaze and a touch of smoke turn a spiral ham into a showstopping main for any gathering.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Spiral Ham with Maple Bourbon Glaze

Chicken Mini Pot Pies with Golden Crust

Chicken Mini Pot Pies with Golden Crust. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Individual chicken pot pies with a golden crust are easy to serve and easy for guests to carry to their seats.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Mini Pot Pies with Golden Crust

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Creamy scalloped potatoes baked with ham make a filling one-dish main that is perfect for a covered-dish supper.

Get the Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Baked Chicken Pesto Pasta

Baked Chicken Pesto Pasta. Photo credit: Stetted.

Chicken and pasta baked in a flavorful pesto sauce add a fresh twist to the potluck line-up.

Get the Recipe: Baked Chicken Pesto Pasta

The post 19 Church Potluck Main Dishes That Feed a Crowd appeared first on Vintage Recipes.