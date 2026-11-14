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19 Church Potluck Main Dishes That Feed a Crowd
By Stephanie Manley,12 days ago
Every church potluck needs a few reliable main dishes that can be made ahead, carried across the parking lot and still taste great an hour later. These casseroles, roasts and slow cooker favorites are the kind of dishes that disappear first and send everyone home asking for the recipe.
Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Tender chicken, spaghetti and a creamy cheese sauce get a smoky boost from bacon in this potluck-ready casserole.
Get the Recipe: Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Baked Ziti with Ground Beef and Italian Sausage
Hearty baked ziti loaded with ground beef, Italian sausage and bubbly cheese easily feeds a hungry crowd.
Get the Recipe: Baked Ziti with Ground Beef and Italian Sausage
Cheesy Beef Spirals Casserole
Corkscrew pasta, seasoned ground beef and melted cheese make a nostalgic casserole that never lasts long on the buffet table.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Beef Spirals Casserole
Chili Relleno Casserole
All the flavor of chile rellenos baked into one easy, sliceable casserole that is simple to serve to a crowd.
Get the Recipe: Chili Relleno Casserole
Classic Homemade Sloppy Joes
A big pot of saucy sloppy joes keeps warm in a slow cooker and is always a hit with kids and grown-ups alike.
Get the Recipe: Classic Homemade Sloppy Joes
Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas
Creamy turkey enchiladas you can assemble ahead are a smart way to turn leftover turkey into a crowd-pleasing main.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Rich, creamy chicken enchiladas smothered in a tangy sour cream sauce bake up bubbly and ready to share.
Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Slow cooker pulled pork
Fall-apart tender pulled pork cooks itself in the slow cooker and stays warm right through the whole potluck.
Get the Recipe: Slow cooker pulled pork
Country Beef Pie with rice filling
A hearty country-style beef pie with a savory rice filling slices neatly for easy serving at a covered-dish supper.
Get the Recipe: Country Beef Pie with rice filling
Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole
Comforting chicken and rice baked together in one dish is a dependable church supper standby.
Get the Recipe: Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole
Company Chicken Casserole
This creamy, old-fashioned chicken noodle casserole was made for company and carries to a potluck beautifully.
Get the Recipe: Company Chicken Casserole
Golden Corral Pot Roast
Buffet-style pot roast cooked low and slow turns out fork-tender and perfect for feeding a big group.
Get the Recipe: Golden Corral Pot Roast
Easy Taco Casserole
Layers of seasoned beef, cheese and taco fixings bake into an easy make-ahead casserole the whole crowd will love.
Get the Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Juicy pork tenderloin wrapped in crisp bacon looks impressive on the serving table and slices up easily for a crowd.
Get the Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Easy 5-Ingredient Brisket Recipe (Grill and Oven Method)
A simple five-ingredient brisket cooked on the grill or in the oven makes a tender centerpiece that feeds plenty of hungry guests.
Get the Recipe: Easy 5-Ingredient Brisket Recipe (Grill and Oven Method)
Smoked Spiral Ham with Maple Bourbon Glaze
A sweet maple bourbon glaze and a touch of smoke turn a spiral ham into a showstopping main for any gathering.
Get the Recipe: Smoked Spiral Ham with Maple Bourbon Glaze
Chicken Mini Pot Pies with Golden Crust
Individual chicken pot pies with a golden crust are easy to serve and easy for guests to carry to their seats.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Mini Pot Pies with Golden Crust
Scalloped Potatoes and Ham
Creamy scalloped potatoes baked with ham make a filling one-dish main that is perfect for a covered-dish supper.
Get the Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham
Baked Chicken Pesto Pasta
Chicken and pasta baked in a flavorful pesto sauce add a fresh twist to the potluck line-up.
Get the Recipe: Baked Chicken Pesto Pasta
The post 19 Church Potluck Main Dishes That Feed a Crowd appeared first on Vintage Recipes.